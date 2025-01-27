'The Birthday Boy' Shines at Jaipur International Film Festival

Hyderabad: The 2024 Telugu-language thriller 'The Birthday Boy', written and directed by Whisky, has garnered critical acclaim, winning big at the prestigious Jaipur International Film Festival.

The film, which was released on July 19, 2024, features an ensemble cast including Ravi Krishna, Sameer Malla, Vikranth Ved, Raja Ashok Vallamsetty, Sai Arun, Rahul Chilampalli, and Mani Vaaka. Its gripping narrative and stellar performances have made it a standout in the thriller genre this year.

At the festival, Ravi Krishna won the Best Actor award for his powerful portrayal of the protagonist, while Pramodini Pammi, who played the role of the mother, won the Best Supporting Actress award. The film has also been lauded for its intense storytelling and nuanced performances by the entire cast.

The Birthday Boy has not only achieved critical success but has also elevated Telugu cinema's presence on international platforms, further showcasing the region's talent and storytelling prowess.