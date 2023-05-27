The Final Rites Of Veteran Director K Vasu Will Be Held This Afternoon

Tollywood’s veteran filmmaker K Vasu passed away yesterday evening at KIMS hospital. He breathed his last at the age of 60 years and reportedly he was suffering from kidney-related ailments.

His mortal remains are moved to his home in Film Nagar and the last rites will be held at Mahaprasthanam after 12 noon. He is all known for directing movies like Aadapilla Tandri, Aadapilla, Puttinilla Mettinilla, Kotha Dampathulu, Kalahala Kaapuram, Pakkinti Ammayi, Repati Rowdy, Thodu Dongalu, America Alludu and Kothala Rayudu. He also helmed the first movie of Chiranjeevi ‘Pranam Khareedu’.

Megastar Chiranjeevi and his brother Pawan Kalyan dropped condolence messages on social media and mourned for this veteran filmmaker’s sudden demise…

సీనియర్ దర్శకులు కె.వాసు గారు ఇక లేరు అనే వార్త ఎంతో బాధించింది. నా కెరీర్ తొలి రోజుల్లో చేసిన ప్రాణం ఖరీదు,తోడుదొంగలు , అల్లుళ్లు వస్తున్నారు, కోతల రాయుడు చిత్రాలకి ఆయన దర్శకత్వం వహించారు. ఆయన కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు నా ప్రగాఢ సంతాపం. 🙏 — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) May 26, 2023

His note reads, “శ్రీ కె.వాసు గారు ఆత్మకు శాంతి చేకూరాలి దర్శకులు శ్రీ కె.వాసు గారు కన్నుమూశారని తెలిసి చింతించాను. ఆయన ఆత్మకు శాంతి చేకూరాలని భగవంతుణ్ణి ప్రార్థిస్తున్నాను. అన్నయ్య చిరంజీవి గారు ముఖ్య పాత్రలో నటించిన ప్రాణం ఖరీదు సినిమా దర్శకులుగా శ్రీ వాసు గారిని మరచిపోలేం. చిరంజీవి గారు తొలిసారి వెండి తెరపై కనిపించింది ఆ సినిమాతోనే. వినోదాత్మక కథలే కాకుండా భావోద్వేగ అంశాలను తెరకెక్కించారు. శ్రీ కె. వాసు గారి సినిమాల్లో శ్రీ షిర్డీ సాయిబాబా మహత్యం ప్రత్యేకమైనది. తెలుగునాట షిర్డీ సాయిబాబా చరిత్ర ప్రాచుర్యం పొందటంలో ఆ సినిమా ఓ ముఖ్య కారణమైంది. శ్రీ వాసు గారి కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు నా ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతి తెలియచేస్తున్నాను.

పవన్ కళ్యాణ్ (అధ్యకులు-జనసేన పార్టీ)”.

