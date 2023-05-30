The Peppy Song ‘Hathavidi’ From Naveen And Anushka’s ‘Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty’ Will Be Out On This Date

Tollywood’s young actor Naveen Polishetty is showing off his best during the offline promotions of his next ‘Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty’ movie. Be it during the IPL final or a concert with ace singer Shreya Ghoshal, he is not leaving any stone unturned with his perfect comedy timing. As Naveen is essaying the role of a stand-up comedian in this movie, he teamed up with ace actress Anushka Shetty who will be seen as chef Anvitha Ravali. Off late, the makers are all set to drop the lyrical video of the peppy song, “Hathavidhi…” on 31st May, 2023 i.e tomorrow. Well, this song is crooned by none other than Dhanush who is all known for his “Why This Kolaveridi…” song!

Along with the makers, even Naveen and Anushka shared this big news on social media and treated all their fans…

Along with sharing the song poster, Anushka also wrote, “Get ready to witness the sad - bad story of our Mr.Polishetty #Hathavidi Lyrical video from #MissShettyMrPolishetty Releasing tomorrow @ 11AM Sung by one and only @dhanuskraja sir”.

The lyrical video will be unveiled tomorrow and the song will showcase a glimpse of Naveen's sad story from the movie!

The earlier released teaser is all interesting and showcased a glimpse of a new love tale… Anushka is introduced as Chef Anvitha Ravali who has a complete knowledge on her flavours. Even Jayasudha who is essaying the role of Anushka's mother supports her in everything and her decision to stay single as well. On the other hand, Naveen is seen as a stand-up comedian who hides his profession from his parents. The twist in the tale is seen when Anvitha appoints Naveen as a stand-up comedian in her restaurant. On the whole, Naveen's timely comedy also made the teaser worth watching.

Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty is being helmed by Mahesh Babu P and is bankrolled by Vamsi, Pramod and Vikram under the UV Creations banner. The movie will also be released in Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.