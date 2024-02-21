Two heroines in Chiranjeevi’s ‘Vishwambhara;’ a young actress to be part of the film

Megastar Chiranjeevi is all set to enchant the audience with his upcoming socio-fantasy film, "Vishwambhara," scheduled for a grand release on January 10, 2025. The movie marks the collaboration between Chiranjeevi and the promising director Mallidi Vassishta, known for the film "Bimbisara."

While anticipation has been building around the film, it has been officially confirmed that the talented actress Trisha Krishnan will be sharing the screen with Chiranjeevi. Trisha has already completed filming a schedule, adding to the excitement surrounding the project.

In a recent revelation, the cast welcomes a new addition with Surbhi Purnaik joining the ensemble. Surbhi, recognized for her roles in films like "Gentleman," "Beeruva," and "Express Raja," is set to play a pivotal role in the movie. Although specific details about her character are yet to be unveiled, fans can expect an official announcement in the near future.

The film boasts a stellar cast, including Harshavardhan, Praveen, and Vennela Kishore, promising a compelling cinematic experience. Notably, UV Creations, a renowned production house, is handling the production, raising expectations for high-quality filmmaking.

To enhance the visual and auditory experience, the acclaimed music composer MM Keeravaani has been roped in to create the film's music. With his expertise, the soundtrack is anticipated to elevate the overall cinematic experience and resonate with the audience.

As the release date approaches, fans of Chiranjeevi and enthusiasts of Telugu cinema eagerly await more updates on "Vishwambhara." The combination of an illustrious cast, a promising director, and the involvement of acclaimed professionals in the production ensures that the film will be a spectacle worth watching.