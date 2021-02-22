Upendra's Look In Varun Tej's Ghani Revealed

Sandalwood actor Upendra is entering Tollywood industry after a span of six years. We already told you that the actor is playing a pivotal role in the Varun Tej starrer "Ghani'. Now, his look in the movie has been revealed.

Real Star Upendra is famous in the Telugu film industry too. People were curious about his looks in the movie which has a boxing theme. Upendra, who appeared on the sets of the movie, was welcomed by the Producer who has shared a photo of himself with the actor. In this photo, the look of Upendra has been revealed.

The movie is bankrolled by Allu Bobby, brother of Tollywood stylish star Allu Arjun. His father Allu Arvind is the owner of the big cinema banner Geetha Arts. Bobby is financing the movie through this production house. While SS Thaman is scoring the music, George Williams is doing the camera work for the movie.

This will be Varun Tej's 10th movie and Sandalwood actor Upendra will be seen in a key role. Bollywood actor Sunil Shetty and Jagapathi Babu too will be working in the movie. Saaie Manjrekar of "Dabangg 3" fame will be the lead actress in this project which will be helmed by Kiran Korrapati.

Sidhu Mudda is also co-producing this movie. It may be recalled that Upendra's Kannada movie "I love you" was recently dubbed into Telugu. Upendra had appeared in a character named Devaraj in Allu Arjun's "Son of Satyamurthy" which was released in the year 2015. Now, the actor is appearing on Telugu screen after six years. Currently, the shooting of Upendra starrer "Kabza" is in progress. The movie will be released in several languages including Telugu and Kannada.