Venkatesh wraps up his part in ‘MSVP Garu’; team shares heartfelt moments

The much-awaited family entertainer Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, starring Megastar Chiranjeevi and Victory Venkatesh, continues to build excitement as Venkatesh officially completes his portion of the shoot. Directed by hitmaker Anil Ravipudi, the film marks a special collaboration that fans have long wished to see on screen.

Announcing the completion of his schedule, Venkatesh took to social media, expressing his joy. “My shoot for Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is officially wrapped. Working with my favourite Megastar Chiranjeevi garu has been an incredible experience. I’ve waited for this moment for years. My heartfelt thanks to Anil Ravipudi garu for giving me this opportunity. Let’s all celebrate Sankranti 2026 in theatres,” he wrote.

Responding warmly, Chiranjeevi shared a heartfelt note: “My dear Venky… my brother. These ten days of working together were truly memorable. Every moment with you was filled with joy and energy. Your special presence added magic to the film.”

Director Anil Ravipudi, quoting both posts, shared his own emotional reflection: “Some dreams stay hidden for years until cinema turns them into reality. Standing beside Chiranjeevi garu and Venkatesh garu, watching them laugh, dance, and shine together—those moments are beyond words. It’s a huge honour in my journey.”

Produced by Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela under Shine Screens and Gold Box Entertainments, the film features top technical talent including music by Bheems Ceciroleo and cinematography by Sameer Reddy. With its chartbuster first single Meesala Pilla already creating massive buzz, the film is gearing up to be the biggest attraction of Sankranti 2026.