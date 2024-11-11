Vijay Deverakonda turns recent mishap into crazy promotion for Rowdy Wear

Despite a series of box office disappointments, Vijay Deverakonda remains undeterred, channeling his energy into making his upcoming spy thriller, VD 12, a roaring success. Directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, the film is being positioned as a high-octane action thriller, and Deverakonda is leaving no stone unturned to ensure it becomes a blockbuster.

Recently, the actor made headlines not just for his professional commitments but also for his playful attitude toward an unfortunate incident. During a public event, Deverakonda accidentally slipped on a staircase, with the video of his fall quickly going viral on social media. Instead of ignoring or shying away from the attention, he cleverly turned it into a promotional opportunity. Using the viral clip, he created a humorous video to market his clothing line, Rowdy Wear, showcasing his ability to laugh at himself and effectively engage with his fans. The move earned him widespread praise for his resilience and marketing savvy.

This isn’t the first time Deverakonda has turned online chatter to his advantage. When a line from his upcoming film, The Family Star, “Iron ye vanchala enti?” became the subject of memes and online trolling, he embraced the buzz, cleverly incorporating the phrase into the film’s promotional campaign. The actor’s knack for turning criticism into clever marketing has not gone unnoticed, solidifying his reputation as a savvy entertainer who knows how to stay relevant in the ever-evolving world of social media.

On the professional front, Vijay Deverakonda is gearing up for his next release—a music video titled Saheba, set to drop on November 15, 2024. The music video has already created a buzz, with fans eagerly anticipating his performance. Beyond VD 12 and Saheba, the actor has several other exciting projects lined up, keeping his audience intrigued about what’s coming next.

With his positive outlook and ability to turn every challenge into an opportunity, Vijay Deverakonda continues to captivate audiences, proving that setbacks are just stepping stones to greater achievements.