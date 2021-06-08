Wedding Bells for Raj Tarun?

The covid-19 pandemic has become a wedding season for most Tollywood actors last year. We have witnessed the actors like Rana Daggubati, Nithiin, Nikhil Siddharth, Kajal Agarwal, etc tying the knot in 2020 during the first wave. Now, the latest rumors in the media reveal us that Raj Tarun is the latest one to join the list. Raj Tarun is set to tie the knot soon.

The young hero already confirmed that he is in a relationship. The actor recently moved into a new house in Hyderabad and his marriage plans are currently underway. The actor did not reveal any details about his girlfriend and we have to wait for the official announcement on the same.

The actor recently had a release Power Play, which is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.