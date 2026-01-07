Tom Hiddleston: David Farr’s scripts are about personal redemption, and truth

British actor Tom Hiddleston has showered praise on writer David Farr for shaping the much-anticipated second season of the acclaimed spy thriller The Night Manager. Calling Farr’s work “sophisticated and complex,” Hiddleston said the new chapter delves deep into themes of personal redemption, guilt, shame, and truth.

Season 2 picks up several years after the events of the first instalment and sees Jonathan Pine once again drawn into the dangerous world of international espionage. The story unfolds across multiple locations, from London to Colombia, as Pine navigates shifting identities, fractured loyalties, and an expansive global conspiracy.

Speaking about continuing the series without John le Carré’s original source material, Hiddleston said Farr had “achieved the impossible.” “There was no sequel novel to follow, yet David has written the series with a level of sophistication that le Carré himself would have admired,” he noted, adding that the new characters and narrative arcs were entirely born from Farr’s imagination. Hiddleston described the scripts as thrilling, edgy, and meticulously detailed, likening the experience to a roller-coaster ride.

The actor also praised the new cast members joining the series. Calling Diego Calva and Camila Morrone “extraordinary,” Hiddleston said their performances added remarkable depth to the story. He highlighted Calva’s portrayal of Teddy Dos Santos as both ruthless and deeply vulnerable, while lauding Morrone’s Roxana Bolaños as instinctive, magnetic, and unpredictable.

Based on characters created by John le Carré, The Night Manager Season 2 is created and executive produced by David Farr and directed by BAFTA winner Georgi Banks-Davies. The series will premiere with its first three episodes on Prime Video on January 11, 2026.