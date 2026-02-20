‘Toxic’ teaser hints a ruthless power struggle

The long wait for fans of Yash finally ended with the surprise release of the teaser for his upcoming crime action saga Toxic. Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Geethu Mohandas, the teaser offers a gripping first look into a story that had been tightly guarded for months, instantly setting social media abuzz.

Set against a striking circus backdrop, the teaser hints at a ruthless power struggle among dangerous and influential figures. Yash is introduced as Fearless Raya, a character far darker, more intense, and brutally violent than anything audiences have seen from him before. The visuals are soaked in grit and bloodshed, with Geethu Mohandas clearly pushing the boundaries of the action genre, presenting Yash in a ferocious, unrestrained form. The high-octane sequences and raw energy suggest a narrative driven by vengeance, power, and chaos.

Mounted on a massive scale, the teaser is further elevated by a thunderous background score, making it a cinematic spectacle. The final moments deliver a major surprise, with Yash appearing in a completely different look, sparking strong speculation about a possible dual role and even hinting at the potential for a sequel in the future.

The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast featuring Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Rukmini Vasanth, Huma Qureshi, and Tara Sutaria.

Scheduled for a grand multi-language release on March 19, 2026, Toxic is jointly produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, with music composed by Ravi Basrur. With expectations soaring, Toxic is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated Indian films of 2026.