Vaibhavam review: A fresh and soulful entertainer

Sathvik, an IIM graduate turned film maker has delivered a fresh and new-age comedy drama providing utmost entertainment to the audience.

Story:

The story revolves around Vaibhav (Ruthvik) and his magnanimous nature to help people in need. Vaibhav resigns from his job in pursuit of becoming an entrepreneur. During his recess, Vaibhav reconciles with his childhood friends and crush. Vaibhav juggles between friendship, love and family. When one of his friends lands in trouble, Vaibhav decides to fight back. Will he succeed in preserving righteousness and justice for his friend?

Performances:

Ruthvik being a debutant actor had given a subtle and unique performance which is a rare feat for any debut actor. Surprisingly, Ruthvik had also sung for himself in a song. Iqra Idrisi delivers a fine performance portraying Aarthi, a multi-talented girl. Raghu G, Arjun Jawabnavis, Savinder impressed with their stellar performances and the rest of the cast, most of whom are newcomers, have given their share of performances providing giggles, tears of emotion and joy.

Technicalities

Sathvik, an IIM grad, is surely a rising star in the realm of direction. Sathvik has redefined the word 'versatile' by writing, directing, producing, editing, penning down lyrics and composing music to the film. This is one of the rare achievements that only a few stalwarts of the tollywood industry have achieved and Sathvik accomplished it at the beginning of his career. The production values of the movie are top-notch and act as a benchmark to all the films which aspire to bring quality with limited resources. The Cinematographers have done a great job with impeccable camera angles. Songs and Background Score have predominantly elevated the film. The foot tapping "Kalaganna" has rightly hit the bull's eye. On the other hand, "Palle Veedhullona" is a soulful song which smoothens the heart and the lyrics of the song have etched the hearts of the listeners. The comedy, songs, performances and twists will make it worth your money.

Positives:

Screenplay

Story

Dialogues

Performances

Clean comedy

Music and Background score

Negatives :

Few scenes are slightly complicated and require more intellect to understand

Lack of familiar faces

Analysis :

On the whole, Vaibhavam movie is a fresh and joyous rollercoaster which caters entertainment to all types of audiences. The clean comedy with nil vulgarity gives the audience a flawless experience which can be watched with the family and enjoy every moment. The technical values coupled with the story give the viewers a perennial feeling of happiness while watching a film. The sincere efforts of the team must be commended and Vaibhavam is a solid entertainment option for all sects of audience: from cinephiles to those who rarely go to theatres.

Rating: 3/5