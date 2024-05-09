Vijay Deverakonda fans disappointed on birthday as ‘VD12’ update falls short of expectations

As actor Vijay Deverakonda celebrates his birthday, fans eagerly awaited a special reveal from his upcoming film, VD 12. However, the update they received left them disappointed.





Despite the setback of his recent film, "The Family Star," Vijay's solid lineup of movies has kept his fans excited. Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas have joined forces for a high-budget spy thriller, shrouded in secrecy and currently being filmed in and around Vizag.



While fans understand the need for secrecy in a spy thriller, they were hoping for a sneak peek or a special poster to celebrate Vijay's birthday. Instead, they were informed of the ongoing filming without any exclusive content.

Bhagyashree Borse is rumored to star opposite Vijay as his love interest in the movie, which is presented by Srikara Studios. Anirudh Ravichander, known for his musical prowess, is tasked with crafting the compositions that will accompany the thrilling narrative.

Despite the disappointment of the update, fans remain eager to catch even a glimpse of their favorite star in action. With the film slated for release in 2025, anticipation continues to build as Vijay Deverakonda embarks on yet another exciting cinematic journey.