Vijay Deverakonda on organised negative campaigns

Actor Vijay Deverakonda has shared a candid and emotional reaction to a recent court order that restricts user reviews for Megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming commercial entertainer Mana ShankaraVara Prasad Garu on ticketing platforms. The move aims to curb organised negative campaigns and malicious rating practices that often target films upon release.

Directed by Anil Ravipudi, Mana ShankaraVara Prasad Garu is gearing up for a grand theatrical release on January 12, coinciding with the Sankranthi festival. Reacting to the development on X (formerly Twitter), Vijay said he felt both relieved and disturbed by the situation. He expressed happiness that the hard work, dreams, and financial investments of filmmakers are being protected, while also lamenting the reality that such measures are necessary due to actions by people within the industry and audience ecosystem.

Vijay questioned the growing culture of targeted negativity, asking what happened to coexistence and collective growth. He revealed that he first became aware of organised online attacks during the release of his 2019 film Dear Comrade. According to him, his concerns were initially dismissed with the belief that “no one can stop a good film,” but producers and directors who later collaborated with him eventually realised the seriousness of the issue.

The actor admitted that the problem deeply affected him, leading to many sleepless nights as he tried to understand the mindset behind such attacks and ways to protect not just his own dreams, but also those of future filmmakers.

Vijay concluded by welcoming the court’s acknowledgment of the issue, stating that while it may not completely eliminate the problem, it does reduce one major concern. He ended his post by wishing Mana ShankaraVara Prasad Garu and all Sankranthi releases great success at the box office.