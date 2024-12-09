Vijay Deverakonda Unveils Teaser of 'The Girlfriend' Starring Rashmika Mandanna and Deekshith Shetty

The Girlfriend's highly awaited teaser, which stars Rashmika Mandanna, has been made public and provides a tantalising first glimpse of the movie. By describing "The Girlfriend" in an engaging voiceover, Vijay Deverakonda opens the movie and piques viewers' interest in Rashmika's character. The trailer promises a fresh and captivating tone, complemented by a lovely background score, and an honest and relevant examination of the emotional stages of being a girlfriend.

Deekshith Shetty, a Kannada actor well-known to Telugu viewers for his portrayal of Suri in Dasara, plays the film's male lead. The Girlfriend, which was directed by Rahul Ravindran, who is well-known for his highly acclaimed film Chi La Sow, is produced by Allu Aravind under the Geetha Arts label. Hesham Abdul Wahab wrote the film's music, which provides depth to the teaser and establishes the tone for this emotional trip.