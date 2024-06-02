  • Menu
‘Villa 369’ shoot gets wrapped; censor works in progress

The eagerly awaited film "Villa 369," produced by Vidya Ganesh and directed by Suresh Prabhu, has wrapped up shooting, with all post-production work...

The eagerly awaited film "Villa 369," produced by Vidya Ganesh and directed by Suresh Prabhu, has wrapped up shooting, with all post-production work now completed. Presented by Vigan Creation and starring Vijay and Sheetal Bhat as the lead couple, the movie's line producer is Seelam Pranai K Reddy, while executive producer Srinu Laxman Babu oversees production.

Director Teja recently unveiled the first look poster of "Villa 369," signaling the imminent completion of shooting and commencement of the censoring process. Promising a thrilling narrative set within a villa, the film is poised to captivate audiences with its intriguing storyline.

As excitement mounts for the movie's release, the team is gearing up to unveil teaser, trailer, and release date updates, offering fans a glimpse into the gripping tale awaiting them in "Villa 369." Stay tuned for further announcements from the team!

