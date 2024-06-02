Live
- Vote counting to start at 8.30 am today
- Bengaluru breaks 133-yr record for highest daily rainfall in June
- India created world record with 64.2 cr voting
- Security blanket over AP
- Will exit polls become exact polls?
- Attempts to Influence Poll Process: CEC Kumar dares Oppn to give proof
- Cong, BJP sure of double-digit
- Modi’s ‘400 Par’ or Kharge’s ‘295’: All eyes on Lok Sabha poll results today
- Strong security for counting process : SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath
- Delhi court dismisses bail plea of accused in New Born Baby Care Hospital fire case
Just In
‘Villa 369’ shoot gets wrapped; censor works in progress
The eagerly awaited film "Villa 369," produced by Vidya Ganesh and directed by Suresh Prabhu, has wrapped up shooting, with all post-production work...
The eagerly awaited film "Villa 369," produced by Vidya Ganesh and directed by Suresh Prabhu, has wrapped up shooting, with all post-production work now completed. Presented by Vigan Creation and starring Vijay and Sheetal Bhat as the lead couple, the movie's line producer is Seelam Pranai K Reddy, while executive producer Srinu Laxman Babu oversees production.
Director Teja recently unveiled the first look poster of "Villa 369," signaling the imminent completion of shooting and commencement of the censoring process. Promising a thrilling narrative set within a villa, the film is poised to captivate audiences with its intriguing storyline.
As excitement mounts for the movie's release, the team is gearing up to unveil teaser, trailer, and release date updates, offering fans a glimpse into the gripping tale awaiting them in "Villa 369." Stay tuned for further announcements from the team!