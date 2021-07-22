Vishal injured on film's sets

Tamil star hero Vishal is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film 'Not A Common Man' in Hyderabad. The unit is canning the climax action sequence in RFC.

But unfortunately, Vishal got injured while shooting on the sets. The Fighter has to throw Vishal onto the wall according to the scene. But Vishal injured his spine shooting for the sequence.

The movie unit immediately took him to the hospital. The doctors have claimed that Vishal is out of danger and the actor also claimed that he is feeling fine and said that there is no need to worry about him.

Vishal is always ready to perform risky stunts in his films. From the beginning, the young hero is always game for dare devil stunts. It is unfortunate that he had faced an injury now. We wish him a speedy recovery.