You Win First in the Mind: Rajat Dalal on grit and growth in Battleground

Raw determination meets relentless discipline in Battleground, the latest reality sensation from Amazon MX Player, where physical challenges collide with personal transformation. At the heart of this intense fitness-based competition is not just the pursuit of strength—but the power of self-belief.

Led by cricket icon Shikhar Dhawan, who takes on the role of 'Super Mentor', Battleground pits contestants against themselves and each other, with every episode pushing the limits of endurance, strategy, and mental grit. Among the standout mentors is Rajat Dalal, who heads Team Haryana Bulls with laser focus and unshakeable conviction.

Reflecting on the fierce competition, Dalal shared a powerful insight into the nature of winning: “There were so many moments that revealed just how unstoppable someone becomes when they really want it. It’s not about one defining act of courage—it’s about showing up with the same fire, day after day. That kind of spirit is what transforms ordinary people into champions.”

More than a show of physical power, Battleground also challenges contestants to rewire their mindset and emotional endurance. Rajat, whose coaching style blends motivation with mental toughness, believes the concept of fitness needs a broader definition. “True fitness isn’t confined to the body. It includes mental resilience, emotional balance, even financial stability,” he explained. “When one person breaks down—physically or otherwise—it impacts their whole family. That’s why I always urge men to take charge of their own wellbeing, not just for themselves, but for the people they love.”

With mentors like Abhishek Malhan, Rubina Dilaik, and Neeraj Goyat also leading their teams, Battleground is more than just a test of strength—it's a mirror into the human potential for transformation. Contestants don’t just chase a title; they face their limits, conquer fears, and emerge tougher than they ever imagined.

Battleground is streaming now exclusively on Amazon MX Player. The series is free to watch across mobile devices, the Amazon shopping app, Prime Video, Fire TV, and smart TVs.