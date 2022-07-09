Mamata and trust deficit of the Opposition

The fallacy called Mamata is getting exposed more and more as days pass by. The West Bengal Chief Minister and the head of All India Trinamool Congress, Mamata Banerjee has always been known for her no-nonsense attitude and steely resolve in her undertakings. Mamata has begun nurturing bigger dreams now. She knows that it is a hard way up and there would be no free lunches.

It is all the more difficult to digest the fact that Mamata, a shrewd strategist is erring and erring to the disbelief of all. She may not see any dichotomy or double standards in her word and deed. Yet, the perception that she is no different from the others might be growing among the Bengalis too.

As long as Mamata opposed the BJP tooth and nail and took on Modi to prove a point, she succeeded in West Bengal because of the very nature of the Bengali society. It is a society that has its own strong cultural nationalism as opposed to the rest of the country and Mamata could transcend both the cultural scene as well the political scene effortlessly - at least thus far. Not any longer. It is a pity that her strident anti-BJP stand is turning more into a rabid opposition of the so-called Hindutva.

She is leading a State with the second largest majority of this country which is in close proximity to extreme religious elements of a neighbouring country. Security forces have for long been apprehensive of the role of such elements in the State. Her unconditional support given to the Left-schooled liberal voices in the country might harm her chances more in a charged atmosphere. Howsoever personal religion could be, the tone and tenor of a few politicians at 'self-criticism' sounds disgusting. Those voices are just parroting the anti-Hindu colonial construct that has come to stay in the country, in a bid to firm-up their secular image abroad. Secularism is a synonym for everything anti-Hindu in this country. Mamata's support to voices that advise "lighten up" does not augur well for her in her State.

Again, in her national quest, she has played questionable games with the anti-BJP opposition in the country. The BJP seeks a Congress-mukt Bharat while Mamata seeks a Congress-Left mukt West Bengal. Is there any difference there? She too is attempting to chip away at the Opposition vote of other States.

Yashwant Sinha is her pick in the Presidential race now. Mamata has no qualms in announcing her regret at not being able to support Droupadi Murmu, the BJP choice. Sinha has become the scapegoat in Mamata's game now. Will she repeat the call of Indira Gandhi (of 1969 Presidential election) where the latter had urged a conscience vote for her nominee, V V Giri, against the official Congress candidate, Sanjeeva Reddy?

Indira could sense and secure victory because it was her own domain. Unlike her, Mamata is playing with the Opposition which could naturally be wary of her presence amidst them henceforth. She has dealt a greater blow to the anti-BJP forces than Modi himself. Will she be regretting her overzealous moves?