Akshay Kumar reveals daughter faced online sexual harassment

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has opened up about a deeply disturbing incident involving his 13-year-old daughter, stressing the urgent need for cyber awareness among children. Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of Cyber Awareness Month 2025 in Mumbai, the actor revealed that his daughter was subjected to online sexual harassment a few months ago while playing a video game with a stranger.

Akshay recounted that the anonymous player asked his daughter if she was male or female, and upon learning she was a girl, demanded nude pictures. “It was my daughter, and she immediately switched off the whole thing and went and told my wife. It is great that she shared it with her mother. But this is how things begin. Some children may get carried away and could even be extorted. Many cases of suicide have happened,” Akshay said with visible concern.

Highlighting the rising menace of cybercrime, the actor urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to include a mandatory “cyber period” once a week for students from classes seven to ten. “This crime is becoming bigger than street crime. It is very important to stop this,” he emphasized.

Akshay’s candid revelation and heartfelt appeal have struck a chord with parents and netizens alike, with many praising him for using his platform to spotlight the dangers children face online. His call for systematic education on cyber safety is being seen as a crucial step toward protecting the younger generation from digital predators.