Bejan Daruwalla’s horoscope

Aries: Ganesha says this week will be important on a deeper emotional level, for self-transformation and investment. This week, you will feel like exploring deeper psychological issues, especially those related to the past. You may repeatedly think about the mistakes you have made in the recent past and how to correct them. During this time your emotional level will be very intense. You will try to change yourself for the betterment of yourself and your family and will also increase efficiency in work. Talking about the workplace, there can be a constant power struggle for authority.

Taurus: Ganesha says people, this week will have an impact on relationships, business partnerships, and indecision. This week will increase passion in your personal relationships. You will look forward to more time to spend together and a very positive communication. If you are married, there will be some tension with your spouse. There may also be disagreements and misunderstandings which will create more tension.

Gemini: Ganesha says people, this week will bring an impact on careers, health, and daily routines. This week, you will try to have a strong work ethic and attempt to tackle difficult tasks. With strong willpower and dedication, you will be able to complete all the remaining goals and projects and find solutions to the problems that have been troubling you for a long time. You will try to be more organised this week. Leaving laziness behind, you will make a fixed schedule and work according to it. Your financial condition will also improve, which will make you feel secure, comfortable, and happy.

Cancer: Ganesha says this week will be important for creative ideas, artistic pursuits, and increased time with children. This week your passion for creative and artistic things will increase. You will use creative and artistic approaches in both your personal and professional life. With the help of creative ideas and business life, you will be able to reach goals and grow the business. You will receive praise from seniors and you will be able to gain a lot of respect in society. No enemy will be able to harm you. There may be some issues with your colleagues at work but all issues will be resolved with your calm nature and positive energy.

Leo: Ganesha says people, this house will be an important week and focus on family matters, partner magazines, and history developments. This week you will share family work and internal family matters. Some issues from the past will come to the fore and peace in the family will be affected. Arguments or arguments within the family are indicated, so the partner may also be a mashbean. A family member or mother may be a bit of a bad person. There may be a desire for peace in where you live, whether it be redecorating the house or having a secretariat.

Virgo: Ganesha says this week will be important for growth in communication, skills, networking, and short travels. This week you will be networking with some people in your field who will be great and favourable for your career in the future. People with excellent communication skills will be able to attract and influence people around them. If any matter comes up during this time, you will be able to make yourself look special and receive praise from superiors.

Libra: Ganesha says this week will bring an impact on your finances, investments, and material assets. This week you will focus on increasing financial stability in life and finding alternative sources of income or relief from crisis. A lot of opportunities come your way, it is very important to invest in every one of them and only then invest the money. There may be negative feelings of craving towards other people. It is important to have faith in the process. Do not get involved in any kind of negativity, conflict, or debate. In business, you need to be careful with government or state officials.

Scorpio: Ganesha says people, this week will be important for self-change, self-expression, and good health. This week, you will see growth in your personal goals. You will have a hunger to increase efficiency in your work so that you can reach your life goals faster. Dedication and seriousness in work will increase. There will be a strong desire to strengthen yourself and face challenges this week. You would like to increase your self-esteem and your authority over others. Talking about professional life, you may have to face some challenges. There may be some delay in completing tasks and projects.

Sagittarius: Ganesha says this week will be important for deep introspection, the need for solitude, and spiritual experiences. This week you will have a desire for deep exploration of consciousness and introspection. You’ll realise some things about yourself that need improvement, which will help you develop your career and yourself as a human. This week may bring deep emotions, which may upset you at first, but with self-awareness and understanding, you will feel better. You can also consult an astrologer or psychologist depending on the intensity and past situations. There will be peace and harmony in the family and everyone will be there to support you.

Capricorn: Ganesha says people, this week will be important for growth and powerful networking in your social group and group of friends. This week, you will have the desire to pursue your desires and goals more strongly. You will try to find ways to fulfill your life, aspirations, and goals at a much faster pace. During this time you can focus on powerful networking with social groups. Friends circle will also help you to find more opportunities in your career. All your efforts will be successful and will bring you maximum profits. Business will also increase during this week.

Aquarius: Ganesha says people, this week will affect careers, public life, and authority. This week you will experience increased ambition and determination in your career. With dedication and hard work, you will be able to achieve all the targets in projects and get appreciation from your seniors in the office. Profit will be high and business speed will be very good. You will focus on achieving goals with simultaneous intensity and perseverance. Meeting like-minded individuals who will help in career growth and financial opportunities will be your priority this week,

Pisces: Ganesha says this week will be seen with influence on higher education, spiritual growth, and philosophy. This week, for the people of Pisces who are students, it will be a favorable time for their education and all their educational work. If you are trying to get admission to higher education, this week will be very beneficial. This may also bring some positive news for you. You will gain knowledge in the field of philosophy and spirituality, which will help you grow in life. Your health will be very positive, there will be an immense amount of energy and enthusiasm.