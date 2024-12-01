Bejan Daruwalla’s horoscope

Aries

Ganesha says this week, Aries natives will be filled with new energy. After the challenges you have faced recently, you are now likely to reap the fruits of your hard work. Your ideas will be appreciated at the workplace, which may lead to new responsibilities. Personal relationships will also improve. Spending time with family and friends will make you happy. Your feelings will be respected, and communication will strengthen the relationship.

Taurus

Ganesha says this week will give mixed results for Taurus natives. There may be an increase in your work and the beginning of new responsibilities. This is the time for you to make some important decisions towards your livelihood. Your financial condition will remain stable, but you may have to face some unexpected expenses. There may be both joy and tension in relationships. Talking openly with your loved ones and listening to them will help you establish a better relationship.

Gemini

Ganesha says this week is a time of many possibilities and new experiences for Gemini. There will be a stir in your social life, you will get an opportunity to meet friends. Talking to people around you will bring new energy and enthusiasm to you. Your communication abilities will be strong at this time, so express the things you want to say with clarity and confidence. There will be a sense of novelty and freedom in your thoughts, which may inspire you to start new projects or hobbies.

Cancer

Ganesha says this week’s prediction for Cancer focuses on your emotions. At this time, you will feel the desire to spend more time with your family and close ones. This is a good time for you to spend high-quality time with your loved ones. In work life, your hard work will start bearing fruits now. The efforts you have made will be appreciated, and you may also get some new responsibilities. Incorporate creativity in your work, as your latest ideas will get recognition.

Leo

Ganesha says this week brings the message of new possibilities and opportunities for Leo natives. Your confidence will increase and you will be able to understand your abilities better. This week, you will be looking forward to expanding your social circle and making new friends. Your hard work and dedication are likely to bear fruit in the work field. New information or opportunities related to an old project may come to you, which will help you strengthen your position. Be careful and avoid taking any decision in excitement.

Virgo

Ganesha says many positive opportunities will come your way this week. Your hard work and dedication will be rewarded in your workplace, which may give you a chance for promotion or new responsibilities. You will find clarity in your thinking, which will help you make the right decisions. Social life will also see growth. Meeting old friends or making new contacts will be beneficial for you. Spending time with family and listening to their problems will further strengthen your relationship.

Libra

Ganesha says this week is the time for a new beginning for you, Libra. The search for balance in life has become more important now than ever. Try to create the right balance between your work and personal life. Some new possibilities may arise in your social life, where meeting old friends or interacting with new people will be very beneficial. This week there will be clarity in your thoughts, so if you are considering any important decision, this is the right time.

Scorpio

Ganesha says many new possibilities are going to open up for you this week. The time has come to showcase your hidden skills and talents. Your hard work and dedication will be recognised at the workplace, which will boost morale. Relationships will deepen, so try to establish communication with people close to you. Your intuition will be very strong this week, using which you will be able to make the right decisions.

Sagittarius

Ganesha says this week has brought many opportunities and challenges for Sagittarius natives. Your confidence will increase, which will keep you motivated to achieve your goals. In the field of work, some new projects may come before you, which will require your creativity. Activity will also increase in social life. Conversations with friends and family will lighten your mind. During this time, there will also be possibilities for new friendships.

Capricorn

Ganesha says this week is a positive and progressive time for Capricorn people. Your hard work and dedication are expected to yield results now. Your commitment and diligence at the workplace will attract your superiors towards you. Your ideas and plans will be recognised, which will increase your confidence. Progress will also be seen in personal relationships. Harmony with family members will remain complete, and you will try to spend more time with each other.

Aquarius

Ganesha says this week, the door to new possibilities will open for Aquarius people. It is time for you to make a new identity in your social and professional life. You have to have the courage to share your ideas, and your unique perspective will be appreciated. Keep in mind that communication plays an important role in your relationships. Talk openly with your partner and share your feelings honestly. This is the time when you can make your long-term relationship stronger.

Pisces

Ganesha says this week will be very positive and progressive for Pisces natives. You will need to strike a balance between your thoughts and emotions. During this week, people around you will inspire you, and you will get a chance to pursue your creativity. This time is suitable for personal and professional growth. On the work front, it is time to start some new projects. If you are part of a team, your colleagues will appreciate your work and encourage you to give better results.