‘Maia’ by Tanya Jain is a gripping debut novel set in the vibrant streets of Mumbai. Maia Dewan’s rapid ascent to success is marred by unforeseen challenges, forcing her to confront harsh realities. Tanya’s skillful storytelling navigates Maia’s journey with raw emotion, leaving readers questioning the true essence of success and happiness. Tanya, with this book has announced herself on to the biggest stage and she is here to say.

Author - Tanya Jain

Price- Rs. 299/

‘Notes From My Life’ is Neelambari’s journey from adolescence to adulthood portrayed with authenticity, reflection, and a touch of reality. As readers, we find ourselves rooting for her, drawn to this mixed tape of tradition, tunes, and trials. This is a must-read that’ll leave you both cheered and a tad introspective. Debutant author Suchitra Padmanabhan’s journey from academia to storytelling is an inspiring backstory. From Lady Shriram College to the London School of Economics, and now into our hearts with her debut novel, she’s bringing some serious creds to the table.

Author - Suchitra Padmanabhan

Price- Rs. 350/

With an unparalleled depth and sincerity, this masterpiece deftly captures the essence of love like no other. Author’s skillful expression transcends words, making this book a remarkable testament to the power of poetry in conveying profound emotions in ‘The Efflorescence’. Aanchal Arora is a poet and a scholar. Her writing style includes combination of poetry and prose poetry. In exploration of poetry, she has gravitated towards works by emerging authors, seeking fresh perspectives. This collection is captivating from the first page, offering a profound journey through themes of love, resilience, and betrayal. Each poem resonated deeply, evoking a spectrum of emotions.

Author - Aanchal Arora

Price- Rs. 299/

Every person is on their own journey in life, but when people meet, it changes their journey, path, and, of course their destiny. “The Last Page of the Novel “ tells the story of Nidhi, Akarsh, and Mughada, three people whose lives get tangled as they cross paths. Akarsh and Nidhi began a new chapter in their lives when Akarsh confessed his love for her in front of everyone at the college gathering. Their blooming love soon gets entangled as their long drive ends up at the jungle’s guest house, which becomes their worst nightmare.

Author - Priya Ingole

Price- Rs. 275/