‘The Master’s Voice’ by Cijo Joseph Chennelil critically examines 200 poems of Dr Jernail Singh Anand, the tallest figure of contemporary world literature, [161 books] whose name appears on the Poets’ Rock in Serbia. The Foreword by spiritual Icon, Dr Satish K. Kapoor and blurbs by literary icons like Dr. Maja Herman Sekulic make this unique book a perfect pick for every Library. Dr. Anand’s work needs to be studied in the Universities for further research.

Author: Prof. Cijo Joseph Chennelil

Publisher: The Poetry Society of India, Gurugram.

Price: Rs. 950/-

There are two parts in this book (A study of Swami Vivekananda’s). The first part carries102 quotes, brilliantly interpreted, and 25 speeches with deep critical analysis. The author Laxmiprasad thus becomes an authority on Swami Vivekananda’s works.

The book, as the author observes, contains a valuable assemblage of all his inspiring quotes, delivered at personal and public meets and gatherings. These quotes become a source of inspiration and motivation to anyone who reads them. Laxmiprasad’s analysis of the quotes is exemplary and brings this book in the category of a profound reading.

Author- PV Laxamiprasad

Publisher- Nitya Publications

Price- Rs.499/

After the first two bestselling books in the How-to series, Ruskin Bond is back with another book filled with his wonderful nuggets of advice, thoughts and brilliant commentary on life. And this time it is on ‘How to be Happy’!

Through the bright, happy pages of this book, Ruskin gives us advice that is sage, doable, relatable and most of all from the heart and the pen of a man who has lived a truly brilliant life.

You can’t buy happiness. You can’t get it wholesale or retail or online. It inhabits a small space in your mind, and you must look for it there.

This is a book that carries decades of experience on how to be contented, how to lead a fulfilling life, how to inhabit the delightful world of books and stories, and most of all on how to be happy!

Author- Ruskin Bond

Publisher- HarperCollins

Price- Rs. 499/

‘Art of War to Art of Living’ by Ravi Valluri is a riveting tale inspired by the true story of an exceedingly bright and successful technocrat in China.

The protagonist, a young woman, gains unprecedented success before things take a dramatic turn. She decides to follow in the footsteps of Xuan Zang, the ancient Chinese traveller who came to India in quest of pristine Buddhism and Buddhist texts.

Fourteen hundred years later, with highly improved logistics, in an interconnected, webbed world, why does Xiao Ming decide to follow the arduous path of the ancient monk? Is it Buddhism or something else?

If you read this book, you will surely get immersed into it.

Author- Ravi Valluri

Publisher- AKS Publishing House

Price-Rs.219/