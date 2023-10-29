DEFENCE AGAINST NEGATIVE ENERGIES

A positive mindset is the key to achieving success in any endeavour. This mindset may come naturally to some, while others may need to cultivate it. However, even when we have developed a positive mindset, human nature dictates that ongoing circumstances, life’s ups and downs, and external factors can still impact our mental state. To support and safeguard this mindset, it’s essential to maintain a robust defence mechanism.

This defence mechanism serves as our preparation to shield our mindset from the onslaught of negative energy. Think of it as an immunity that springs into action to combat diseases or pathogens as soon as they threaten the body. Just as we need to undertake health preparations, establish a healthy routine, and consume nourishing food to boost our body’s immunity to fight disease and avoid future hospitalisation, it is equally important to strengthen our defence mechanism against negative energy. Neglecting our physical health can lead to a compromised immune system and potential illness. Similarly, failing to cultivate a robust defence mechanism against negative energies can weaken our mental state and energy against these harmful influences. Thus, building a defence mechanism to protect our energies is similar to building our physical body’s immunity.

Much like the body’s immune response, our defence mechanism requires daily care and reinforcement. By consistently implementing powerful daily practices, we not only shield ourselves from negativity but also empower our minds to remain resilient and positive.

The practices for building up the defence mechanism include:

Aatma Manthan



Aatma Manthan, which translates to “Self Interrogation” or “Self Churning,” is a profound practice involving an inner dialogue with oneself. Essentially, it is an act of self-reflection. Just as a positive mindset serves as a defence mechanism against the influence of negativity from external sources, negative self-talk can have detrimental effects on our body, mind, and spirit.

This practice is rooted in the concept that our body retains a memory of all the positive and negative inputs it receives. Aatma Manthan serves to underscore the significance of positive affirmations in one’s life. Furthermore, it enables individuals to consciously cultivate positive thoughts while steering clear of negative self-talk and self-criticism.

In essence, Aatma Manthan is a transformative exercise that encourages self-awareness and personal growth. By engaging in this practice, individuals can tap into their inner wisdom, reinforce positive beliefs, and guard against the corrosive impact of self-doubt and negativity. It is a powerful tool for fostering a resilient and constructive mindset, ultimately enhancing one’s overall well-being.

Surrounding Yourself with Positivity: Surrounding yourself with positive-minded individuals and creating a nurturing environment helps foster positivity and like mindedness.

Strive to harmonize your physical, mental, and spiritual aspects, ensuring they are in sync. Conscious Engagement in Positive Practices: Incorporate intentional positive activities into your daily life, such as acts of kindness and practicing gratitude.

Stay Focused on Your Goals: Maintain your focus on your goals and avoid being distracted by activities and influences that do not align with your objectives.

By consistently incorporating these practices, you can fortify your defence against negative energies while nurturing a resilient, positive mindset that propels you toward success and fulfillment.

(The writer is a Founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa)