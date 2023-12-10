Embrace Healing, Rediscover Inner Balance Together

A 30-year-old software professional visited our counselling center with complaints of fear, worry, and guilt. She comes from a well-educated family with a decent house and stable financial income. They follow a combined Hindu family structure and are respected within the community. Despite these favourable circumstances, while working in her job, she became involved in online gaming, leading to betting and gambling. She expressed that since childhood, she had always feared disappointing her parents. Whenever she needed money, she would ask for less than required. To bridge the gap, she sought alternative methods, eventually learning from friends that online betting was lucrative. Initially successful, she enjoyed the wins, but gradually began losing substantial amounts, causing distress. To continue her gambling, she started borrowing money, spiralling into significant debt and resorting to lying to cover her actions. This behaviour affected her studies, sleep, and overall progress, leading to feelings of guilt and fear for the future. Generally, people with the following characters will resort to gambling activities.

1. Risk-takers: Individuals who are naturally inclined to take risks might find the thrill of gambling appealing. They enjoy the excitement and uncertainty associated with these activities.

2. Sensation-seekers: Some people seek intense and novel experiences. The unpredictability and excitement of gambling fulfill their desire for stimulation.

3. Impulsive personalities: Those who act without considering the consequences may be more prone to gambling. Impulsivity can lead them to take quick, unplanned actions, including betting money.

4. Escape seekers: People experiencing stress, anxiety, or emotional distress might turn to gambling as a way to escape their problems temporarily. The excitement of gambling can serve as a distraction from their issues.

5. Competitive individuals: Some individuals have a competitive nature and enjoy the challenge of trying to win against the odds. They see gambling as a game that they want to win.

6. Socially influenced individuals: People influenced by their peers or social circles may start gambling because it is a popular or accepted activity among their friends or community.

7. Those seeking quick financial gains: Individuals looking for quick financial gains or believing in the possibility of easy money may be attracted to gambling as a means to achieve their financial goals rapidly. Without much effort and without asking the elders or authority figure in the family, they think that they are above the authority figure in the family.

How to help them come out of this issue: Once the issue is identified, it’s essential not to resort to lectures, moral preachings, emotional blackmail, or spiritual teachings, as these methods may not provide effective solutions. Inst ead, seeking professional help from psychologists or counselors is the best approach to assist individuals in overcoming their challenges. Professional guidance and support from trained experts can significantly aid in addressing and resolving the issue.