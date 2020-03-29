India's first online literary festival

While we have no other option other than to stay indoors during this period of quarantine and a nationwide lockdown, here is an opportunity to make the most of it by developing good reading habit.

A month-long online literary festival has been organised by Juggernaut Books, as a part of its #readinstead campaign, which has been set up as people remain restricted in their homes due to the onslaught of the coronavirus. On March 21, the entire catalogue of Juggernaut Books was made free for readers to access during this period.

The unique month-long literary event -- #Readinstead litfest will include some of Juggernaut's biggest authors and consists of conversations, workshops, competitions, masterclasses and more. The festival will be launched on Friday, March 27 at 12 pm.

"At Juggernaut, we are always trying to do something original, and we have been playing with the idea of creating an online literary festival for some time. This was the perfect moment. Our vision is to get more people reading and to find new ways to bring the magic of books and reading to them.

The #Readinstead lit fest will we hope entertain and stimulate people in this difficult time and remind us of the power of books. We are delighted that we could make this happen...," said Chiki Sarkar, publisher and co-founder of Juggernaut Books and Simran Khara, CEO, Juggernaut.