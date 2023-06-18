Law of Spiritual Surrender

Unrealistic expectations of success make it easy to get side-tracked in our personal and professional lives. We compare ourselves to those who are more successful, influential, youthful, attractive, younger, or younger-looking than we are. There is a better way of living this life joyfully, and it involves perfecting the skill of letting go or letting go of control. This is called surrender. When we embrace spontaneity, allow ourselves to be “in the flow,” and have faith that everything will be taken care of, we are more open to creativity, serendipity, and unexpected benefits like joy, balance, and greater health.

In everyday life, the power of surrender teaches us that change how we relate to others by letting go of our urge to dominate difficult individuals, settle disputes, or be in charge. We can let go of the tension we experience instead of arguing, retaliating, or intensifying the issue with a rage addict or passive-aggressive individual. Once we’ve done that, we may easily find a method to manage the conversation by, for instance, agreeing with some of what they have to say or proposing a solution that would benefit both parties.

Spiritual surrender

Similarly, in spirituality and religion, surrender implies entirely giving up one’s own will and submitting one’s thoughts, ideas, and actions to the dictates of a higher force. It can be compared to Submission as well. The act of giving in to a dominant force and its will is known as surrender. It entails giving up one’s identity or little self in favour of the ultimate.

When you submit spiritually, you stop trying to control situations and push solutions on them. Instead, you trust and believe that everything is being handled in a divinely ordered way. It implies you will consistently and unwaveringly look to the Divine for protection. Giving yourself over to God is a method to demonstrate your gratitude, love, and love for him. It just means you accept the outcome as God’s grace rather than giving up trying to change your situation.

Surrender teaches us to love and compassion. With this, we can wish people well when we learn to let go of comparisons since it frees up our energy to concentrate again on our possibilities, abilities, skills, and assets. When we surrender, we give up—but not in the sense that we typically associate with the word. We don’t give up on the circumstance or ourselves; instead, we give up on the idea that we should be able to control or handle it. We abandon the idea that we can alter reality from its current state.