Mediterranean diet helps to alleviate stress

If you’re feeling overwhelmed by stress, switching to a Mediterranean diet might help, according to new research from Binghamton University, State University of New York. The study, led by Associate Professor Lina Begdache, compared the effects of the Mediterranean diet to the traditional Western diet to understand their influence on stress levels.

The Mediterranean diet, which is plant-based and includes healthy fats, is rich in whole grains, vegetables, fruits, legumes, nuts, and extra virgin olive oil. It also includes moderate amounts of fish and shellfish, low to moderate consumption of wine, and minimal intake of red/processed meats, dairy, animal fats, and processed foods. In contrast, the Western diet is characterized by high levels of sugar, salt, unhealthy fats, and processed foods.

The study, published in the journal Nutrition and Health, found that individuals following the Mediterranean diet reported lower levels of perceived stress and mental distress compared to those adhering to a Western diet.

According to Begdache, “The Mediterranean diet lowers mental distress and may reduce the negative components of perceived stress while enhancing its positive attributes.” To reach these conclusions, the research team surveyed over 1,500 people and used a machine learning model to decode the results.

The findings revealed a clear correlation between the consumption of Mediterranean diet components and reduced stress levels, whereas the intake of Western dietary components was linked to higher perceived stress and mental distress.

In addition to its benefits for mental health, the Mediterranean diet has been shown to have numerous positive effects on physical health. A recent study published in the journal Heart highlighted the diet’s potential to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD) and death, particularly in women.

The research suggested that following a Mediterranean diet could lower the risk of heart disease and mortality by nearly 25%.

On the other hand, the Western diet has been associated with an increased risk of non-communicable diseases such as obesity, diabetes, hypertension, and cancer. These findings further emphasize the importance of dietary choices in managing both physical and mental health.

Overall, the research underscores the potential of the Mediterranean diet as a valuable tool for reducing stress and promoting overall well-being.