Meet Dr Shadab Ahmed the surgeon with an extraordinary poetic precision

Dr Shadab Ahmed is a prominent and acclaimed name in the translation and transliteration of ‘Indian, Persian and Ottoman antiquarian manuscripts. An author of more than 10 published books on ‘Indian & Persian ethnic prose-poetry’, his interpretations and paraphrases are widely read and appreciated in the Indo-Persian scholarly community trans-continentally. Several of his translated verses appear in major digital libraries around the globe and are critically analysed by renowned critics and academicians. His translations blend analytical rigor with extraordinary poetic precision, extrapolating and interfacing complex verses into elaborate enthralling wordplays. His works explore the essence and leitmotif of the celebrated literary compositions from the bygone empires as much as they throw an important light on the socio-political, ethnic and cultural analysis of those eras.

The themes of his works are varied and idiosyncratic - selectively compiled, curated, structured and standardised. The passages and verses are carefully chosen and researched, intermixing the associated Occidental and Oriental explications. Be it the entranced turmoiled devotion to the beloved or proscribed suppressed literature illustrating the classified carnalization of the monarchs and sovereigns, it is presented in a lavish linguistic rhymeplay which catches both the incurious and inquisitive eyes. A unique feature of his own composed verses and quatrains lies in the reflection of an altered transitional consciousness, in which the author appears to be subtly invoking God and communicating implicitly. The result is often a quatrain with metaphysical interpretation and perspective. The language used in the translations is standardized American and British English, with unusual words assembling together to develop a beautiful narrative.

But that won’t be all. Apart from being a successful writer and author, Dr Ahmed is also a professional Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeon, intrinsically involved in quality assurance programs of several institutions and universities. Based in India, his extra-professional and extra-academic interests goes into real estating, property development and investment management. A bibliophile and passionate reader, he reads whenever his busy schedule permits and is a prudent scholar of Indian & World History, Metaphysical & Aesthetic Philosophy, Abrahamic, Indic & Vedic Religions and Tantric Sciences. Dr Ahmed is also a noted columnist on Indian polity, geopolitics, realpolitik and international affairs. His opinions and editorials appear in various national print media are as well-read and well-liked as his books are.

Hailing from North-East India, Dr Ahmed finished his under-graduation from Bihar and post-graduation from Tamil Nadu. He has previously worked in the North East Frontier Railway’s, based at NFR Headquarters, Assam. When asked where he sees himself ahead in life, he enigmatically smiles before letting us know that he is looking forward to be an entrepreneur. One challenge at a time, and two ahead for a vision is his mantra to proceed forward in life.

He has several academic and non-academic books lined up for publication and release in the coming months. His next book “The Despicable Musalman” is eagerly awaited, which provides a comprehensive account of the Islamization of India and takes on various egocentric and megalomaniac personalities from the Arabian, Ghurid, Ghaznavid, Turkish, Mongol, Mughal empires and sultanates – whose policies and practices are vital in shaping up Indian polity and administrative structure. We wish him all the best for his academic accomplishments and extra-academic endeavours.