Reclaiming inner balance in an unbalanced world

The world we live in today is full of extremists who seek to exert control over humanity. It’s unfortunate that a large part of the population is now influenced by factions that adopt agitative approaches to fulfil their social, economic, political, or religious demands. They are termed extremists because they abandon moderation, resorting to over-activism, and in many cases, extreme violence. A closer look at society today reveals that, to some extent, we are all extremists in one way or another. Science and technology are racing toward their extremes. Trade, commerce, and consumerism have adopted a global, expansive form, becoming multinational and mega-scale. The world’s largest corporations have achieved levels of influence and control that were once unimaginable. The stockpiling of nuclear weapons and missiles is a clear reflection of the extremism inherent in militaristic tendencies like anger, hatred, and the relentless pursuit of dominance.

Environmental pollution has reached disastrous proportions due to unchecked industrial expansion and the selfishness of a few. The increasing use of computers, social media, telecommunications, and the internet is contributing to an overwhelming flood of information. The rapid expansion of cities and transportation networks, while symbols of progress, have also brought their own share of chaos and environmental destruction. While these extremes might be seen as signs of development, they come with significant trade-offs, including the erosion of quality of life, mental well-being, and social cohesion. However, amidst all these extremes, the most concerning trend is the rise of anger, jealousy, hatred, violence, greed, and lust. These emotions are spinning out of control, leading to a breakdown in family structures and social harmony.

Consumerism, commercialism, and materialism are shaping the very fabric of society, convincing people that their worth is tied to what they own rather than who they are. This pursuit of material success has left many spiritually impoverished, disconnected from their inner selves, and chasing superficial goals that do little to provide lasting fulfilment. In the past, it was often said that when unrighteousness reached its peak, societies would experience some form of collapse, whether due to internal conflicts, economic crises, or natural catastrophes. The current trends certainly give us cause for concern, as we witness increasing divisions, social unrest, and the degradation of our environment. The question now becomes: how long can we continue down this path before we reach a breaking point? In such times, when self-control and moderation have all but vanished, and extremism has become the norm, it is vital that we learn how to restore our inner calm and balance. Experience teaches us that yoga meditation, combined with values, is our best hope for navigating these turbulent times. Meditation can help us return to a state of self-control, calmness, and equilibrium. It purifies the mind and quenches our deep thirst for peace. Through meditation and the cultivation of moral and spiritual values, individuals can learn to be fully engaged in life yet detached from material cravings. They can contribute to the world without succumbing to greed and excess, achieving a balance between material success and spiritual well-being. So, let us make yoga and meditation a daily practice, not just for physical health but to combat the extremism we face within ourselves and in the world around us.

(Writer is a spiritual educator & popular columnist for publications across India, Nepal & UK. Till Date 8500+ Published Columns have been written by Him)