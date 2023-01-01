Social consciousness: Karma Yoga

Examine the living being. It is a composite of matter and intelligence. The components of the body are from nature, external to the body. They are the earth, water, fire, air, and space – the five elements which are universal. The mind is also from the five elements, but in a rarified form of the elements. The air we breathe is universal, the water we drink is universal and so are the others.

It is true of all living beings, from a mosquito to an elephant. What is in the individual, the microcosm, is what is in the aggregate, the macrocosm or vice versa. In the Vedas, there is a meditation named Purusha Suktam. It visualizes the whole universe as a living body. All the living beings collectively constitute the cosmic body. 'All the heads of all the beings are the heads of that cosmic being, Purusha', and 'all the limbs of all beings are his limbs', says the first line of the suktam. If one being is unfairly affected, it affects the cosmic being. If one aspect of nature is polluted by man, it is a hurt to the Purusha.

What should be human action? It should be in accordance with the cosmic scheme of inter-dependence of things told in the Upanishads and by Buddha. Working in accordance with cosmic order (we may name it God) is karma yoga. Let us contemplate it.

If I follow the civic values of cleanliness etc., I am doing karma yoga. If I realize that the air I breathe is a universal property and if I do not pollute air, or river waters, or earth, I am doing karma yoga. If I am not hurting an individual for my benefit, I am doing karma yoga. If, as a person in public office, I see a human being behind the file of papers and act with empathy, I am doing karma yoga. Vedanta says that we must surrender our body and limbs to the cosmic scheme. I should see my body-mind complex as the instrument of the divine scheme and constantly try to contribute to peace and harmony in society and in nature.

Karma yoga means surrendering our actions to God. At the end of daily prayers we say, 'this is an offering to the cosmic ruler (narayanayeti samarpayami)'. Our actions get automatically purified when tested at the altar of the cosmic scheme.