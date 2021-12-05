'The Abhimanyu'

'The Swarnim Vijay Mashal' (victory flame) to mark the golden jubilee of India's success in liberating Bangladesh from Pakistan in 1971 was lit by the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, on December 16, 2020 from the eternal flame of the National War Memorial, New Delhi.



All efforts were being made to recognise and honour the valour, bravery and sacrifices of the brave soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces in the 1971 war and an opportunity to rejoice as well as celebrate the occasion throughout the country with full fervour.

War is an intense armed conflict between two countries generally characterised by aggression, destruction, and mortality.

On December 3rd 1971 India and Pakistan engaged in a war that lasted 13 days. No doubt we defeated Pakistan, created Bangla Desh but the victory left us with 3900 soldiers killed and 10,000 others injured, with many to suffer from lifelong disabilities.

Among the soldiers who laid down their life in the line of his duty was young 2/Lt. Vinay Kumar Puri.

We revisit the life of this brave warrior and his contribution to India' s victory in Bangla Desh Liberation war. He brought pride to the family and inspiration to many even in his death.

Brave people do not run away even if the way is clear and open.

2/Lt. V K Puri was born in Gujranwala, the present-day Pakistan, from where the family moved to Lucknow, India, during partition. His father served as a junior commissioned officer in Indian Army and served at various cantonments of the country like Ambala, Ferozpur, Amritsar etc. Vinay Puri too moved along with his father in the course of his schooling. The qualities of a fauji were strongly embedded in him from his childhood.

As a child he was anything but a hero. He constantly found himself in mischief and in being naughty like any other average child in the growing up years. He was incredibly bright, not academically driven, but excelled in sports and other outdoor activities. His sole aim was to get into the army and fight for the country. After high school he did not qualify for NDA. Disappointed, he refused to take up any university degree, instead he completed an ITI course and took up a job in a factory at Pune where his father was posted. The desire to see himself in Khaki uniform did not die down but more strongly embedded in him. He had a choice: don't serve the country, you will live and stay out of harm's way (for the most part) or serve the country and put your life on the line, you might die, but think of the positive: you might live! He was bent, unwavered and inclined to join the army. He chose to serve the country and became one of our war heroes. He showed that he was truly a man for others.

Destiny is not a matter of chance, it's a matter of choice.

Lt. Puri had an incomparable charisma which was a strange alchemy of inner spirit, energy, fire, radiance, enthusiasm and spontaneity. It was a sudden spark that ignited the fire within him. He enrolled himself for a university degree. He competed for entrance into Officer's Training School, Madras (later renamed as Officer's Training Academy, Chennai) and joined the course. Even though he was less than extraordinary as a child and in his adolescent years he showed that with right attitude any one can make something of themselves even if they have been less than great as a child.

The school transformed this young graduate into a commissioned officer armed with requisite military knowledge, leadership skills, and morals and ethics of highest order. It is that prestigious gateway to the army which equips young minds to fight and win for our country with panache, second to none.

The Army is not a profession, it's a way of life.

After 49 weeks of rigorous training, Lt. Puri came out as a confident, tough, fearless, skilful, energetic soldier with a belief that, if the enemy stands behind you protect them, if they stand beside you respect them but if they stand against you defeat them, kill them in the battle field to save your mother land.

He got his first star of 2/Lt. in the Indian Army on 8th March 1970. Lt. V K Puri joined the Garhwal Rifles, a highly reputed Battalion of the Indian Army, which was then located in North Bengal in Eastern India. Their motto is 'Fight with Determination', and their war cry is 'Victory to the Sons of Badrinath'. Their insignia, the cross symbolises courage, honour and bravery and every soldier of this battalion proves worthy of it. Here too Lt. Puri participated in many peace time military activities, sports and mountaineering and came out with flying colours. Before he could enjoy his much-desired posting which unfortunately happened to be his first and last posting the war broke out on 3rd Dec, 1971.His was the first battalion to move to the front on the Eastern side.

The 5th Battalion blazed a glorious trail during operations for the Liberation of Bangla Desh.

The battle of Hilli, one of the most decisive battles of 1971 will go down in the annals of the history of the Indian Army as one of the most ferocious battles ever fought by a gallant band of soldiers from highly motivated units. The operation comprised of two battles. The main objective was capture of Bogra, thereby cutting off Pakistani forces in the North from the rest of East Pakistan. The best way to reach Bogra was through Hilli.The division attacked the waist line of the sector i.e. Hilli area. A bloody battle ensued and heavy casualties were inflicted on the enemy and captured some 17,000 troops. The officers and their men exhibiting exemplary courage led attack in the face of murderous fire and set personal examples of untinting courage and commitment. Young soldiers at all levels displayed courage and exceptional patriotism. It speaks volumes of the tenacity and fortitude of the soldiers that despite heavy odds and fighting a protracted battle for many days, emerged victorious at Hilli. Every victory comes with the death of valiant soldiers like 2/Lt. V K Puri who did not fear for his personal safety, showed exemplary courage and made the supreme sacrifice in the battle field.

The battalion for the courage in the war was awarded Battle Honour Hilli, and Theatre Honour 'East Pakistan 1971', 3 Vir Chakras, 3 sena medals and 7 Mention-in-Despatches.

Tradition, Honour and Dignity are the hall marks of a military funeral. Cremation became so closely associated with valour and manly virtue, patriotism and military glory that it was regarded as the only fitting conclusion for the epic life of this young soldier. The body of Lt. Vinay Kumar Puri was cremated in the battle field and his ashes were conveyed to the family with care and utmost respect maintaining solemnity, dignity and tradition for this young soldier who sacrificed his today for the tomorrow of others and who bid good bye with the words "ab tumhare hawale watan saathiyon".

(Lt. Vinay Kumar Puri was the elder brother of my samdhan Dr. Anjna Surath)