A Mesmerising Celebration of Bharatanatyam in Hyderabad

The much-awaited DVI Dance Festival took place last weekend in Hyderabad at the CCRT Amphitheatre. This exclusive one-day festival presented Bharatanatyam solo performances by Shreema Upadhyaya from Bengaluru and Harinie Jeevitha from Chennai for the first time in Hyderabad. It completely fulfilled its promise of being a landmark event for dance enthusiasts across the city.

Curated and organized flawlessly by Sravya Subramanyam, a young and immensely talented Kuchipudi artiste from Hyderabad, with assistance from fellow artiste Shresta Pabbatti, the festival delivered an unforgettable evening of classical dance and musical storytelling. The dual staging had already generated excitement in the twin cities, and the ticketed program, attended by 580 guests, was sold out—a testament to the curator’s meticulous choice of artistes. The festival transcended traditional performance settings and promoted the culture of ticketing, which is the need of the hour.

Shreema Upadhyaya: A Fascination with Bhava, Raga, and Tala

Blessed with a natural flair for the art, Shreema Upadhyaya has been fascinated by bhava, raga, and tala since the age of four. Her dedication and sincerity toward Bharatanatyam have been nurtured by her Guru, Praveen Kumar. Known for her exceptional technique and eloquent abhinaya, she is one of the lead members of the Chithkala School of Dance and has performed in several prestigious festivals in India and abroad.

Shreema’s performance, titled Devi, began with a prancing gait that immediately emphasized the central theme of the Mother Goddess. The production layered Muthuswamy Dikshitar’s “Sri Varalakshmi” with sollu katu of an alarippu, seamlessly setting the tone throughout. Her radiant aharya—a light-colored costume paired with reddish tones—added charm to her presence. Her impeccable aramandi alignment created mesmerizing geometric patterns, rigorously maintained without deviation.

Shreema also performed the Sharada Bhujangam, composed by Adi Shankaracharya, which evoked vivid imagery of Mother Sharada, described with auspicious attributes such as nectar-filled grace, compassionate glances, and divine adornments. This meditative mood was complemented by innovative choreography by Praveen Kumar. An ode to Annapurna and a portrayal of the fierce Saptamatrika Varahi further showcased Shreema’s nuanced storytelling, with even minor aharya changes enhancing the layered complexity of each piece. The deft lighting by Basavaraju elevated the performance, with cascading beams and color circles creating a dynamic and immersive stage atmosphere.

Harinie Jeevitha: A Paragon of Dance

Harinie Jeevitha, a student of Guru Dr. Sheela Unnikrishnan, has been a well-known name in dance circles since the age of six. Renowned for her research, understanding, and internalization, she brought her production Varadarajam Upasmahe to life. The performance depicted the grand Brahmotsavam of Varada Raja Swami in Kanchipuram, celebrating the Lord’s eminence and the devotion of his followers.

Harinie’s engaging choreography and vibrant energy captivated the audience, as blazing nritta sequences showcased her mastery. Her varnam portrayed Varadar’s origins through sthala purana and Garuda seva. A Telugu padyam highlighted Gajendra Moksham, with a poignant depiction of the beleaguered elephant and the Lord’s haste to save him.

The use of actual Brahmotsavam imagery, paired with its immediate translation into dance, was breathtaking. Harinie’s skillful blending of nritta, natya, and abhinaya brought a conversational vibrancy to the production. The finale featured a Sanskrit shloka, where the Lord advised devotion as the ultimate path to salvation. A Cultural Triumph

The DVI Dance Festival proved to be an immersive cultural experience, showcasing the brilliance of Bharatanatyam through innovative storytelling and exemplary performances. Sravya Subramanyam’s impeccable curation, paired with the extraordinary talents of Shreema Upadhyaya and Harinie Jeevitha, ensured the event’s success as a milestone for classical dance enthusiasts.