Ananya Panday launches kindness curriculum for schools across India

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday is championing a new cause aimed at instilling emotional intelligence and empathy in young minds. Through her digital social responsibility platform So Positive, Ananya has introduced a Kindness Curriculum for school children across India, in collaboration with the NGO Slam Out Loud.

Ananya, who has consistently used her platform to promote positive digital behavior, shared her vision behind the initiative. “Kindness has always been at the heart of everything we do at So Positive. I truly believe that if we can instill kindness in kids from a young age, it becomes second nature to them as they grow up,” she said. “With everything going on in the world, I feel an even stronger need to help build a generation that’s more empathetic, emotionally aware, and simply… kind.”

The curriculum is set to be implemented in schools across the country through Slam Out Loud’s Jijivisha Fellowship and the Arts for All program.

It is expected to impact over 2.5 lakh children by helping them explore compassion and kindness through arts-based learning.

To widen accessibility, the curriculum is also available on So Positive’s YouTube channel, enabling parents and educators across the globe to incorporate it into their learning environments. Furthermore, efforts are underway to make it accessible on the Government of India’s DIKSHA portal.

On the professional front, Ananya is gearing up for her upcoming film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, her second collaboration with Kartik Aaryan after Pati Patni Aur Woh. The romantic entertainer, directed by Sameer Vidwans and backed by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora, is scheduled for a theatrical release on February 13, 2026.