Delnaaz Irani: I am interested in narrations and voice overs

Actress Delnaaz Irani, who is known for her work in films such as “Kal Ho Naa Ho”, “Yes Boss” and TV shows such “Shararat” and “Choti Sarrdaarni” among many others, has talked about content creation, power of digital storytelling and voice acting.

Talking about how the entertainment industry is one of its most evolving phases, Delnaaz said: “It’s an interesting phase for artists and overall content creating communities. There is room for every kind of content, thanks to multiple platforms and entertainment formats.”

“We are no longer dependent on any one medium for consuming stories. Movies, theatre, television, video OTT to audio series - there are multiple options for audiences. It’s a bigger playground of sorts for artists and content creators as well.”

After having dabbled in movies, theatre and TV shows, the actor says she’s open to voice acting as well. “There are many platforms such as Pocket FM, which are giving opportunities to voice over artists as well as writers, although I haven’t thought of writing, my interest lies in acting, be it any medium.

She said that she is “also interested in narrations and voice overs. For an artist, it’s eventually the art of storytelling that matters.”

For Delnaaz, storytelling is much more than entertainment.

“There’s something timeless about the power of a good story. Whether it’s through a book, a film, or even an audio storytelling, stories have this incredible ability to transport us, and enthrall us.”

“Platforms like these are a testament to how storytelling continues to evolve in the most beautiful ways,” she said.

Delnaaz marvels at how digital storytelling is a fresh way to connect with narratives.

“It’s fascinating to see how accessible storytelling has become. Whether it’s through a podcast, a web series, or an audio drama, there’s something for everyone. It’s like the world of stories has opened up to meet us wherever we are,” she concluded.