Enacting a timeless epic

Conversing with the artiste’s backstage who are preparing for the opening of their programme in New Delhi, I get a glimpse of why the dance-drama ‘Shri Ram’ a production from the highly respected cultural institution Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra (SBKK) has become so renowned and actually iconic. Also, why it is still going strong in its 68th year, which is a remarkable achievement!

This is a refrain from all the artistes: “We are so honoured to be able to carry forward the great Indian traditions of music and dance, as well as the timeless epic Ramayana through this production,” Most of them are also highly excited and say so in different words. All of these dancers and actors are of one opinion saying that it is a prized opportunity to be able to present the great story of the Ramayana epic and enact the roles of its immortal characters. Some of them confess to being a trifle nervous and exclaim: “There is such a large and discerning audience, and so, understandably, we have a little tension and feel shy.” There are many others who say they used to be nervous at first but are now fully confident considering the experience from repeat shows. However, without exception all of them consider enacting the spectacular dance-drama ‘Shri Ram’ by SBKK a high point in their career as artists and an honour.

The other and bigger reason for the extraordinary success of the ‘Shri Ram’ show are the curators and organisers. This production was conceived of and founded by Sumitra Charat Ram whose natural love for Indian art and culture were further reinforced by her academic stint at Banaras Hindu University. Today, her competent daughter, and current SBKK Chairperson Shobha Deepak Singh, a Padma Shri awardee, carries on the tradition with unflagging zeal and hard work.

The ‘Shri Ram’ show intelligently draws from several Indian dance traditions like Bharatanatyam, Mayurbhanj Chau, Kalaripayattu as well as folk-art traditions of north India. Blending this with melodious and original Hindustani classical music it makes for a dance-drama which has visual and aural beauty.

The amazingly successful show which debuted in 1957 has travelled across India and also been performed in 35 countries around the world! The ‘Shri Ram’ dance-drama has also received awards in India and abroad including in Indonesia, a country with a strong and enduring Ramayana performance tradition. Fittingly, it was also staged at the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya this year. The show has been viewed by over 10 lakh spectators so far including famous musicians and dancers, diplomats, and the high and mighty of Indian politics and business. Almost every Indian President and Prime Minister have appreciated the show. In fact, the production, which now is of a duration of two hours and 15 minutes begins with a ceremonial tribute in which a Ramayana manuscript signed by national dignitaries is showcased to give the audience an insight into its importance in the national art and culture scene. It is performed every year in New Delhi beginning from the days preceding the Durga Navaratris and through these nine days as well as a few days beyond that.

The ‘Shri Ram’ dance-drama covers the major events of the Ramayana. It begins with the reasons for Lord Vishnu coming down as an avatar in the form of Rama. It shows Lord Rama’s birth, wedding with Sita, battle with Ravana and conquest of the demon kingdom and concludes with the auspicious coronation of Rama and Sita. Given the vast scale of the production, I learnt that many artistes play dual or even multiple roles changing their make-up and costume for their different appearances accordingly.

The production has been growing by leaps and bounds since it premiered in 1957. Over these years, it has seen some changes and innovations though the basic spirit and concept remain the same. For instance, the show, in its early years, had a major contribution by renowned poet Ramdhari Singh ‘Dinkar,’ with choreography from distinguished personalities like Guru Gopinath, Narendra Sharma and music by the Senior Dagar Brother. Over the decades, it has evolved to incorporate new, recorded music and lyrics, voice-overs to dialogues from actors like Manohar Singh and several interactive elements to make it a more immersive experience. For those unversed in the Ramayana, there are capsule-like explanations in English of the scene which appear on a small-screen above the stage in the right-hand corner.

Shobha Deepak Singh believes the show is such a great success because it presents universal emotions, values and themes. “The value and ideals of the Ramayana are timeless, hence its enduring appeal,” she says. Indeed, the Ramayana is a story which explores many universal values and real-life situations: the bonds of brotherhood, marriage, parents and children, guru and disciple; as well as the sadness and tragedy that humans encounter and the evil that they sometimes have to face and battle with bravery and courage. These resonate with every member of the audience making them come back in big numbers every year.

There are other factors that have contributed to the great success of the ‘Shri Ram’ dance-drama, like its fast pace, engaging choreography and technical brilliance. The lighting, set-design, costumes and jewellery all enhance its aesthetic appeal. Shobha Deepak Singh has played a pivotal role in the refinement and redesign of many of these elements and also reworked the animations over the years to stay in touch with the times. All these aspects and inputs have ensured that the retelling and enactment of the immortal epic, through the ‘Shri Ram’ dance drama continues to appeal to generations of viewers and art-lovers.