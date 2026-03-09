Fueling the force within

As women navigate multiple roles and life stages, their bodies require balanced nourishment to sustain energy, resilience, and long-term health. From combating anemia to protecting bone and heart health, proper nutrition plays a crucial role in supporting women’s well-being. Prioritizing healthy eating, hydration, and self-care is not just about personal wellness—it is about building stronger families and a healthier society

As the world celebrated International Women’s Day, conversations around women’s empowerment often highlight leadership, achievements, and social progress. However, health experts say there is another crucial element that forms the foundation of women’s strength and resilience—proper nutrition.

Women are frequently described as a “force of nature” because of the multiple roles they play as professionals, caregivers, leaders, and innovators. Yet behind these accomplishments lies a vital factor that often goes unnoticed: a woman’s nutritional health. Experts note that nutrition is not simply about eating well or maintaining a diet; it is about equipping the body with the essential nutrients needed to navigate the many biological and hormonal changes that occur throughout a woman’s life.

From adolescence to motherhood, career-building years, and later life, a woman’s body undergoes constant transformation. These stages include menstruation, pregnancy, breastfeeding, and menopause—each bringing unique nutritional requirements. Despite these demands, many women tend to prioritize their family’s health and meals while neglecting their own dietary needs.

Health professionals warn that this imbalance can lead to common nutritional deficiencies. Among the most prevalent issues is iron deficiency, which often results in anemia. Women lose iron during menstruation, making them more vulnerable to fatigue, weakness, and reduced concentration if their diet lacks adequate iron-rich foods.

Another major concern is bone health. Women face a higher risk of osteoporosis, particularly after menopause when bone density declines more rapidly. Adequate intake of calcium and Vitamin D becomes crucial to maintain strong bones and prevent long-term complications.

Nutritionists emphasize that balanced diets rich in key nutrients can significantly improve women’s health and energy levels. Iron supports oxygen circulation in the blood and helps maintain vitality. Calcium and Vitamin D strengthen bones and teeth, while protein supports muscle repair, immunity, and hormonal balance.

Folic acid is also considered essential, especially for women of reproductive age, as it supports healthy cell growth and helps prevent birth defects during pregnancy. In addition, healthy fats such as omega-3 fatty acids contribute to heart health, reduce inflammation, and support brain function.

Experts also stress that nutritional needs evolve with different life stages. During teenage years, iron, calcium, and protein are crucial for growth and menstrual health. During pregnancy and motherhood, the body requires higher amounts of iron, folate, protein, and hydration to support both mother and child. In midlife, balanced meals help manage stress and maintain metabolism, while post-menopausal women benefit from diets that prioritize bone strength and heart health.

Beyond food choices, overall well-being also depends on hydration, regular physical activity, adequate sleep, and mental health. Studies suggest that deficiencies in nutrients such as Vitamin D and Vitamin B-complex can affect mood, energy levels, and cognitive function.

In many communities, women’s health needs remain under-discussed due to cultural expectations, busy lifestyles, or lack of awareness. Experts believe that encouraging open conversations about nutrition, routine health check-ups, and self-care is essential for improving long-term well-being.

As the global community marks International Women’s Day, health advocates are urging women to prioritize their own well-being. After all, a healthy woman strengthens not only herself but also her family and society. Proper nutrition, they say, is one of the most powerful forms of self-care—fueling the body, mind, and dreams of women everywhere.

(The author is a Sr. Clinical Dietitian)