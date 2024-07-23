‘Moms Unplugged’ promises to be a beacon of hope and support for mothers

In a groundbreaking collaboration, Project Rashmi (Landmark Worldwide) joined forces with NGO Marham Resonating Resilience, Total Solutions Rehabilitation Society, Talk and Learn Therapy Centre, and Nayidisha to launch the “Moms Unplugged” initiative. This innovative program is dedicated to fostering the mental health and wellbeing of mothers, acknowledging their crucial role in family dynamics and the various psychological challenges they face, including overwhelm, depression, anxiety, and more.

The inaugural event, held today, was graced by esteemed personalities such as Padmasree Dr. Manjula Anagani and RJ Shezzi. Over 100 participants, including prominent mom influencers and experts in maternal and child health, attended the event. Leading the initiative were Dr. Nabat Lakhani, Founder of NGO Marham, and Dr. Nithya, a Child Psychiatrist, supported by a distinguished team of psychiatrists, pediatricians, gynecologists, psychologists, and therapists.

“Our aim with ‘Moms Unplugged’ is to empower mothers with essential tools and strategies to navigate life’s challenges confidently,” stated Dr. Nithya. The event featured interactive activities and insightful discussions on mental wellness, stress management, and resilience building, all facilitated by experts in the field.

Dr. Pooja Jha, Founder of Total Solutions and Psychologist, highlighted the importance of creating a supportive community for all mothers, regardless of their unique journeys. “We welcome single moms, moms of neurotypical and neurodivergent children alike, to share their experiences and support each other,” she emphasized.

The event boasted an impressive lineup of key speakers, including Dr. Swetha Reddy S, Consultant Perinatal Psychiatrist at Asha Hospital and Rainbow Hospital, and co-chairperson of the Women and Perinatal Mental Health Committee at the Indian Psychiatric Society. Other notable contributors were Dr. Ravikanth, Psychiatrist, and Developmental Pediatricians Dr. Pratima Giri and Dr. Sana Smriti. Their expertise enriched the discussions and provided valuable insights into the multifaceted aspects of maternal mental health.

Dr. Nabat Lakhani concluded, “This inaugural session marks the beginning of an ongoing series designed to create a safe space where mothers can prioritize their wellbeing and thrive.” The initiative aims to continue offering support and resources to mothers, helping them build resilience and manage the stresses of everyday life effectively.

The “Moms Unplugged” initiative promises to be a beacon of hope and support for mothers, ensuring that they have access to the mental health resources they need to lead fulfilling lives while nurturing their families.