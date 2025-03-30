  • Menu
New Leadership for FLO & YFLO Hyderabad

The FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) and Young FICCI Ladies Organisation (YFLO) Hyderabad have announced their new leadership for 2025-26.

The FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) and Young FICCI Ladies Organisation (YFLO) Hyderabad have announced their new leadership for 2025-26. Prathibha Kunda takes over as Chairperson of FLO Hyderabad, while Pallavi Jain assumes leadership of YFLO Hyderabad. Prathibha Kunda, great-granddaughter of freedom fighter Amarajeevi Poti Sriramulu, is the Managing Director of Surendrapuri and founder of Siara Retreat and Pradhan Conventions. Pallavi Jain, Director at Pokarna Fabrics, holds a Doctorate in Molecular Medicine and brings a decade of retail experience.

FLO Hyderabad’s vision for the year, Empowerment Through Pancha Tatva, focuses on skilling, digital inclusion, and cultural revival. A key initiative will be reviving Telangana’s 4,000-year-old Dokra metal craft through awareness, design intervention, and market linkages. FLO will also provide vocational and digital training, partnering with the government and corporates for sustainable impact.

YFLO Hyderabad’s theme, Knowledge is Power, emphasizes education, industry interactions, and leadership development for young women. “Empowering women uplifts entire communities,” said Pallavi Jain, highlighting their commitment to creating opportunities across business and the creative arts.

