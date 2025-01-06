Partition is deeply rooted in my family’s history

Watching actress Ira Dubey grapple like a true national leader in the smashing hit series Freedom At Midnight was nothing but a delight. Going for an intimate conversation with one of the leading actresses was alluring enough! Subsequently, the actress talked to us about her camaraderie with co-stars, the legacy of the show and other leitmotifs.

Dubey asserts she could identify with a few characteristics of her character Fatima Jinnah. “I was drawn to Fatima Jinnah’s portrayal because of her complexity and importance. Every Indian has a deep-seated connection to partition and for me, it’s personal because my family went through its sufferings. I was very moved when I read the script since it was so beautifully adapted and captured the spirit of the time period with vitality and clarity. Fatima was a kind and tenacious woman who was more than just Jinnah’s sister. I had already studied Jinnah’s legacy in a book adaptation that I adored, so this part seemed like a logical and irresistible chance.”

Then the same Ira took us on a process of how she went about integrating herself into her life!” It took a multi-layered and immersive technique to prepare to play Fatima Jinnah. I started by reading three or four books to learn about her life and the society she lived in. I looked into her relationship with her brother in order to properly comprehend her. Fatima, the youngest, developed into a fiercely independent and self-reliant woman under the guidance and care of her elder sister, Jinnah.” Despite Ira’s character’s intense devotion to her brother, they had a human dynamic and quarreled like a married couple. With an unwavering resolve, she overcame obstacles to become an active political participant and made a substantial contribution to the formation of Pakistan. Aisha fame continues, “Working together with my coach, Thierry Bleu, gave the process a new dimension; it’s always exhilarating to create life as a team. As the plot developed, the approximately 18 months before filming allowed for in-depth investigation. Even the daily ritual of dressing up in the cosmetics van took on significance. Admittedly, I’ve become connected to her wig and may decide to keep it as a memento of this amazing adventure.”

These fascinating anecdotes don’t end here. We caught a peek of Ira and she exhibited the same courage of her character.” I highlighted Fatima Jinnah’s outstanding emphasis on self-reliance and her progressive vision in order to represent her courage. She became a doctor, drove herself to work every day and lived alone in a hostel—all of which were revolutionary for a woman in her era. She bravely questioned patriarchal conventions, such as the idea that males should be the only ones making decisions about land and property and she fought for equal opportunity for men and women, modern education and healthcare.” Fatima openly opposed social norms like purdah and supported her brother as an equal in politics. The fact that her struggles are still relevant today shocked the actress the most!

“We truly wanted to highlight her ease, grace and strength. As an actor, I always think that the character’s inner world and physicality go hand in hand. She never wore makeup, which I found to be revealing, so the style was straightforward: we concentrated on aging the face without any. She was sophisticated and unconcerned about appearances. Her fashion choices and appearance are a clear reflection of her lifestyle and education,” the actress reveals the physicality of playing a historical figure.

We could sense the actress’ excitement and fascination throughout the phone call. She pointed out that while historical people are always subject to expectations, they may also be created and reenacted with a great deal of creativity and imagination. “As storytellers, actors and artists, it is our responsibility to be honest and place ourselves in such situations. Even before I saw the script, my fascination with Jinnah drew me to Fatima. It has been an honour to work on making her a reality because she has been a very strong and enigmatic presence throughout history.”

Potluck fame shares details about her experience working with the rest of the cast as well: “I was fortunate to have Arif as my scene partner and I’m thrilled to find that he works deeply before letting the scenes unfold. He has an amazing gift. In an effort to give each scene life, we listened to one another on set and discovered our rhythms. Naturally, we developed a sibling-like relationship, arguing one minute and then bonding strongly the next. Our on-screen interaction had a genuine energy because of that synchronicity. We also had amazing moments off-set with the cast, particularly in Patiala! I still clearly recall fully immersing myself in the local culture by serving the English actors a traditional North Indian lunch. The shooting in Jinnah’s house was especially vivid and bizarre.”

As the interview draws to a close, Ira Dubey hopes that her portrayal will show the public that she is resilient and self-reliant. She hopes that viewers will be moved by her character’s resilience and persistent commitment and see how relevant her struggle for equality and advancement is even now!