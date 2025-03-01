Redefining glamour and influence

Beauty is not just what social media portrays—it exists in everything and everyone. This was the core message of art patron, collector, and philanthropist Shalini Passi at YFLO’s (Young FICCI Ladies Organisation) power talk, ‘Redefining Glamour & Influence—A Power Talk for the Next Generation’, held at The Leela, Hyderabad.

Ridhi Jain, Chairperson of YFLO, set the tone for the evening, highlighting Shalini Passi’s ability to redefine influence beyond status and glamour. “She melds creativity with purpose, artistry with advocacy, and luxury with legacy,” she remarked, quoting W.E.B. Du Bois: “There is no force more powerful than a woman determined to rise.”

Shalini Passi’s perspective on beauty goes beyond the conventional. “Look at your grandparents, your mother, your mother-in-law—they all carry wisdom, experience, and beauty within them. Beauty is not just about Instagram filters; it’s about substance,” she said. She also shared personal insights into handling life’s challenges, emphasizing that while one’s mother is a friend, not all problems need to be shared with parents to spare them unnecessary worry.

For Shalini, glamour is about confidence and authenticity. “Be comfortable in your own skin. A lot of effort goes into looking glamorous, but it should never be at the cost of comfort,” she explained. She also spoke about her disciplined lifestyle, revealing that her fitness stems not from the desire to be slim but from a commitment to health. “Being fit is about being healthy. I have a traditional upbringing, I don’t indulge in junk food, and I prioritize self-care,” she added.

Passionate about art and aesthetics, Shalini’s journey as a collector began with a single transformative moment. Today, she has curated what could be considered a private museum of modern Indian art. Her collection features renowned artists such as M.F. Husain, Manjit Bawa, Bharti Kher, and international names like Jeff Koons and Damien Hirst. She is also an avid photographer, with a particular love for capturing architecture and cultural heritage. “Banaras is my favourite city—a photographer’s paradise, a magical place filled with beauty,” she shared. She draws inspiration from swans, describing them as symbols of beauty, love, and grace. “Swans remain calm above water while paddling fiercely beneath. That’s how life should be—graceful on the surface, determined underneath,” she reflected.

Beyond collecting art, Shalini actively supports emerging artists through the Shalini Passi Art Foundation & MASH. She champions contemporary art, design, and fashion, blending traditional and modern aesthetics. As a global speaker, she continues to shape the artistic landscape in India and beyond.

Her advice to young women was both practical and profound. “People see your success, not your struggles. Be your best version, stay focused on your goals, and don’t let criticism derail you. No train stops for barking dogs—it keeps moving,” she said, urging them to add value to life and society.

From redefining beauty to elevating art, Shalini Passi continues to inspire as a visionary who seamlessly blends influence, passion, and legacy.