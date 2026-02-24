Riya Munjal opens up about standing against eve-teasing

Actress Riya Munjal, who is currently earning praise for her performance in the popular television show Lakshmi Niwas, has spoken candidly about a powerful personal experience that reflects the strength of the character she portrays on screen. The actress recently opened up about standing up against eve-teasing during her college days, revealing how those real-life moments shaped her outlook and confidence.

The show is presently featuring an engaging storyline revolving around Bhoomika and Raj Bundela. Bhoomika, the youngest daughter of Srinivas and Lakshmi, is portrayed by Riya Munjal as a lively, affectionate, and emotionally expressive young woman. Her life takes an unexpected turn when millionaire Raj Bundela enters her world. Instantly drawn to Bhoomika, Raj approaches her family with a marriage proposal on the very first day they meet. His consistent support to the family during difficult times gradually earns their trust, prompting Srinivas and the rest of the family to seriously consider the alliance.

However, Bhoomika’s journey is not just a romantic narrative. The character is shown navigating complex emotions and situations she is not fully prepared for. While she appears cheerful and carefree on the outside, Bhoomika’s internal struggle reflects the pressure of family expectations, personal fears, and the process of finding her own voice. The ongoing track highlights her emotional maturity and quiet resilience, making her character deeply relatable to many viewers.

Speaking about her real-life experiences, Riya shared that during her college days, she often encountered situations involving eve-teasing and inappropriate behaviour, either directed at her friends or herself. She revealed that she was never someone who could ignore such moments. Her instinct, she said, was always to speak up and confront the situation, even if she later reflected on the risks involved. According to her, in those moments, standing one’s ground feels more important than fear.

Riya further explained that this instinctive courage is what connects her deeply to Bhoomika’s character. She described Bhoomika as someone who may seem bubbly and emotional but possesses a strong core of self-respect and inner strength. While the character takes time to process her emotions, she never compromises when it comes to dignity and standing up for what is right.

The actress believes that every girl carries this instinct within herself — the strength to resist, question, and stand firm — and that sometimes all it takes is the courage to act on it. With both her on-screen role and real-life voice, Riya Munjal is emerging not just as a promising performer, but also as a strong, relatable young woman audiences can connect with beyond the screen.