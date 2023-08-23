Role of women trainers in the world of glitz and glamour

Behind the dazzling allure of Bollywood celebrities lies the steadfast support of their trainers, the true architects of their physical and mental transformation. In the world of glitz and glamour, trainers play an indispensable role in sculpting and maintaining the awe-inspiring physiques that grace the silver screen.



With personalised workout routines and nutrition plans, trainers become the guardians of their clients’ health, ensuring that they not only look their best but also feel their best. They are the unwavering motivators, guiding the stars through rigorous regimes and demanding schedules, keeping their fitness goals on track.

Here is the list of trainers who have helped Bollywood celebrities attain their goals and one should definitely check to get real-time fitness trends happening in the industry:-

Yasmin Karachiwala: Yasmin is a renowned fitness trainer who has trained several Bollywood celebrities, including Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif. She is known for her Pilates-based approach to fitness. With her passion for fitness and wellness, she has carved a niche for herself in the industry.Her journey in the fitness world began over two decades ago when she discovered the transformative power of Pilates. Since then, Yasmin has been dedicated to promoting the benefits of this exercise form, combining it with her expertise in functional training and nutrition. Her approach focuses on building core strength, flexibility, and overall body balance.Yasmin Karachiwala is not only a fitness trainer but also an entrepreneur, having founded her studio “Body Image” in Mumbai. Additionally, she actively shares her fitness tips and routines on social media, inspiring and motivating thousands of followers worldwide.

Rujuta Diwekar: Rujuta Diwekar is a highly renowned celebrity nutritionist and fitness expert hailing from India. With her profound knowledge of traditional Indian diets and holistic wellness practices, she has earned immense respect in the health and fitness industry. Rujuta’s approach to nutrition emphasizes the significance of locally-sourced, seasonal foods, and she advocates for a balanced and sustainable lifestyle.Her journey as a nutritionist began over a decade ago, and since then, she has worked with numerous Bollywood stars and other prominent personalities. Rujuta’s clientele includes some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry, and her practical and straightforward advice has resonated with people from all walks of life.Besides her one-on-one consultations, Rujuta Diwekar is also a prolific author, having written several best-selling books on nutrition and wellness. Through her writings, public talks, and social media presence, she continues to inspire millions to adopt healthier eating habits and embrace the wisdom of traditional Indian diets for overall well-being.

Namrata Purohit: Namrata Purohit is a young and accomplished fitness entrepreneur and Pilates expert from India. She gained fame for being one of the youngest certified Stott Pilates instructors in the world. Namrata’s passion for fitness and her dedication to promoting a healthy lifestyle have made her a prominent figure in the fitness industry.As the daughter of Samir Purohit, a renowned fitness expert, Namrata grew up with fitness in her blood. She followed her father’s footsteps and pursued her love for Pilates, becoming a certified trainer at a young age.Namrata Purohit’s expertise lies in Pilates, and she has played a significant role in popularising this form of exercise in India. Through her studio “The Pilates Studio,” she offers personalised training and classes that focus on building core strength, flexibility, and overall body conditioning.