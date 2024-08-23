Live
- Russia-Ukraine war in focus as PM Modi and Zelensky begin discussions in Kyiv
- India's engineering goods exports up 3.66 pc in July, reach $37 bn in first 4 months this fiscal
- Hemant Soren govt won’t last beyond two months: Shivraj Singh Chouhan
- Telangana CM Revanth Reddy met Party top officials at AICC Delhi
- 1 out of 4 millennials in India experiencing burnout, firms need to evolve
- 14-year-old gang-raped in Assam; CM Sarma warns of stern action
- 14 killed as Indian bus falls into river in Nepal
- Series of accidents spark fear among workers in Andhra's industrial hub Vizag
- 4.8-magnitude earthquake hits Sydney
- YS Jagan demands compensation to Atchutapuram blast victims, flays govt
Just In
Sonali Raut safari-chic look during African adventure
Bollywood actress Sonali Raut is embracing the spirit of adventure as she explores the breathtaking landscapes of Africa. The actress, known for her...
Bollywood actress Sonali Raut is embracing the spirit of adventure as she explores the breathtaking landscapes of Africa. The actress, known for her impeccable style, recently shared a series of stunning photos on Instagram, capturing the essence of her African escapade.
In one striking image, Sonali showcases a safari-inspired look, pairing a green bralette with black pants that perfectly highlight her toned midriff. Her flowing hair, caught in the breeze, adds to the carefree and adventurous vibe of the photo, while the serene backdrop of a picturesque lake enhances the overall aesthetic.Sonali's latest posts not only emphasize her fashion-forward sensibility but also reflect her zest for life as she enjoys her time amidst Africa's natural beauty. Fans have been quick to admire her chic look and the tranquil yet adventurous ambiance of her African getaway.