Sweat-proof your style: Hacks to make ethnic wear summer-ready

Summer brings in very hot weather, and wearing traditional clothes during this time feels uncomfortable. But don’t worry - there are some easier ways to stay cool and still look beautiful in ethnic wear.

It does not matter whether you love to wear kurtas, sarees, or lehengas; you can enjoy wearing them this summer too. With ethnic outfits, you can style this summer comfortably. Now, you may ask how. You just have to make smarter choices with fabrics, colours, and styles. Pick the perfect outfit that can beat this hot summer and keep you airy. Here are 5 easy tricks to help you stay completely cool and flaunt your style in ethnic outfits.

Pick Cool and Airy Fabrics

The fabric of your chosen clothes plays a huge role in how hot or cool you may feel. For instance, if you choose velvet or polyester, it makes you sweaty and uncomfortable in summer. In that case, it will be a smart choice if you move with cotton linen, mulmul, khadi, chiffon, or chanderi fabric. During this summer season, go for fabrics that are light, soft, and allow air to pass freely.

Cotton maxi dress, khadi crop top, mulmul cotton saree, or linen kurta with palazzo are perfect to style for regular summer days. Mulmul cotton saree is very breathable, so you can pair it with a belt and matching canvas shoes to make a fusion style. Cotton cordset is so popular for a daily office look as well as a college look. These are classy summer outfit options that you can make a wardrobe collection for this summer.

Wear Fewer and Lighter Layers

Many ethnic outfits have layers, like inner skirts, jackets, or heavy dupattas. These layers can trap heat and make you feel very warm. Skip heavy embroidered stoles or georgette dupatta, wear a cotton or chiffon fabric dupatta that will make an airy look in the summer season.

If your dress comes with a jacket or shrug, pick something thin and flowy. In summer, a lehenga is also a go-to outfit for family functions. You have to avoid heavy inner layers or can-can skirts. Instead, you can wear a minimalist chikankari on a chiffon fabric. Along with that, you can opt for an off-shoulder blouse with a messy bun hairstyle. It creates the most stunning look that you can carry for a long day.

Try Sleeveless or Loose Fit Sleeves

What to wear- sleeveless or with sleeves? Sleeves can affect how cool or warm you feel. Revealing skin is better for the summer season. Let your skin breathe. When you wear backless outfits, sleeveless can be the best option. You can even try modern blouse cuts like halter necks, strap blouses, or backless styles when wearing sarees. These look stylish and keep you cooler in the heat. The same goes for kurtas—try cap sleeves, bell sleeves, or sleeveless cuts. Well, what about neck design? Deep V-neck, halter strap,and scoop neck designs are famous for summer looks that make you hot on hot days.

Wear Light Colours and Soft Prints

In summer, the colors you wear also matter. Always pick light colours like baby pink, white, sky blue, beige, or any other pastel colours that can’t absorb sunlight and help you to stay cool. If you like dark colours, like black, deep green or navy blue, you can wear these colours with light weight fabrics at night. When it comes to design, choose small and simple prints like floral, ikat, or hand-block patterns. They make you look fresh and stylish without feeling heavy. Avoid heavy embroidery or glittery work unless needed for a party.

Keep Accessories Light and Simple

Wearing heavy jewellery in the summer can feel sticky and uncomfortable. Choose lightweight and breathable accessories. A cotton saree with silver or oxide jhumkas and a loose bun hairstyle can make you look cool, and beautiful during hot days. Silver earrings, stud earrings, sleek bangles, or boho style necklaces are great options. They look good and feel light, too. Choose open sandals or flats that allow air to pass through. Avoid wearing shoes or closed heels that make your feet sweat. For bags, carry a small boho style sling bag or potli instead of heavy leather handbags.

This summer has a lot of options for outfits that you can wear without saying stop trying ethnic. Change fabric options and enjoy traditional fashion even on hot days. Indigo and white colours are the go-to colours for summer outfits. Look out for neon green or light blue or pastel colours that make you feel like a summer girl to stay stylish and trendy. Say goodbye to heavy and sweaty fabric or design, and grab lightweight, minimal design ethnic wear. Shine bright and stay cool by wearing an airy traditional summer ready dress.