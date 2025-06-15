The harmonious blend: Dr B Naga Madhuri – A maestro in medicine, music

In a world where specialisation often dictates one’s path, Dr B Naga Madhuri stands as a remarkable example of a life richly lived across diverse passions. A distinguished ophthalmologist by profession, she is equally revered as a passionate vocalist in Carnatic Classical Music, seamlessly blending the precision of medicine with the profound artistry of music.

Hailing from a family deeply rooted in government service, medicine, and a profound love for classical music, Dr. Naga Madhuri’s musical journey began at the tender age of five. Her formative years saw her receive rigorous training in Carnatic Classical Music (Vocal) from esteemed Gurus such as Peetambaracharyulu and Jayaprada Balamurali. Beyond classical forms, she also delved into light music under the tutelage of Krishnasastry and Indira during her childhood. Currently, she continues to hone her craft under the expert guidance of “Sangeethacharya” Dr Vyzarsu Balasubramanyam, a renowned musician, musicologist, composer, and Assistant Professor of Music (Vocal) at National Sanskrit University, Tirupati.

A Resplendent Academic and Musical Tapestry

Dr Naga Madhuri’s academic achievements are as impressive as her musical prowess. As the Chief Consultant and Managing Director of Smart Vision Eye Hospital in Ongole in Prakasam district, she is a practicing ophthalmologist with a robust educational background, including an MBBS from Kakatiya Medical College, Warangal, and a Master’s in Ophthalmology from Mamatha Medical College, Khammam, and Sri Kiran Institute of Ophthalmology, Kakinada. She further solidified her expertise with a Fellowship in Ophthalmology (MBBS, DO, DNB, FIPS) from Sankara Eye Hospital, Peddakakni in Guntur.

Yet, even while pursuing her demanding medical education, music remained a constant. She attended Warangal Music College for over three years during her MBBS. Her dedication to music is further evidenced by her distinctions in various music courses: a ‘Certificate course in Carnatic Music (Vocal)’ from Sri Potti Sriramulu Telugu University, Hyderabad (2009); ‘Certificate Course in Swarakalpana (Level 1 and Level 2)’ from National Sanskrit University, Tirupati (2020); a ‘Diploma in Carnatic Music (Vocal)’ from Sri Potti Sriramulu Telugu University, Hyderabad (2023); and a Master of Arts (Vocal Music) with distinction from Padmavathi Mahila University, Tirupathi. Her talent has also been recognised with a ‘B Grade’ from All India Radio in devotional music.

A Legacy of Accomplishments and Philanthropy

Dr. Naga Madhuri’s accomplishments extend beyond formal qualifications. She secured first prize in devotional music (both solo and group) at NACHIKETA TAPOVAN-2003 and was a leader in her school choir, composing and teaching music to 100 students for centenary celebrations. She has consistently excelled in competitions, winning second prize in SICA competitions (Hyderabad, 2004), first prize in Carnatic Vocal competitions (senior category) at Sri Gayathri Kalasala Swarnotsavalu (Hyderabad, 2009), and first prize in Carnatic (Vocal) from “Vidyaranya Government College of Music and Dance” (2009-2010). She also represented Warangal district at the state-level Youth Festival in Vishakhapatnam (2009) and secured second prize in light music for Krishna Sastry’s song competition (2009).

Demonstrating her commitment to fostering classical arts, Dr Naga Madhuri, with the blessings of her guru Dr. Vyzarsu Balasubrahmanyam, the mentorship of S M Subhani and strong family and friend support, established “Sumanasa Ranjani Gana Sabha” in Ongole. This classical Sabha has successfully organised over two concerts, including a critically acclaimed performance by Dr. Naga Madhuri herself, earning widespread appreciation for her administrative and artistic contributions.

Gracing Stages Nationwide and Beyond

Dr Naga Madhuri’s captivating voice has resonated across numerous prestigious stages. She performed more than 10 Carnatic songs for the ‘Agnatha Vaggeyakarulu’ programme on SVBC Channel from 2011-2013 under her guru’s guidance. Her Carnatic Vocal concerts have enthralled audiences in various Sabhas across India, including Guntur, Hyderabad, Ongole, Rajahmundry, Kakinada, Visakhapatnam, and Warangal.

Her international performances include “Subah e-Beneras” in Varanasi, conducted by the Government of Uttar Pradesh, and concerts at spiritual centers like Rishikesh. She has also performed for Sri Satya Sai Central Trust in Shivam, Hyderabad, and other locations. Notably, she graced the stage of the ‘Mysore Sangeetha Sugandha festival,’ organised by the Union Ministry of Culture and Tourism for the ‘Sangeetha Nataka Academy.’ A highlight of her career was her participation in the prestigious ‘Pancharatna Goshti Ganam” at the 178th Sri Thyagaraja Aaradhanotsavam, Thiruvaiyaru, Tanjavuru, Tamilnadu.

Her performances for the Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanam on “Nadaneerajanam” were telecasted live on SVBC Channel. She has also performed at Saint Tyagaraja Aaradhanotsavams for reputed Sabhas in Hyderabad such as “Vignan Samithi” and “Sri Rama Gana Sabha”. Further demonstrating her versatility, she performed at the Dhanurmasam Festival conducted by “Sri China Jeeyar Swamy” in Mangalagiri in Guntur district and at Sri Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham for the “National Syama Sastry Festival.” Dr Naga Madhuri has had the privilege of performing on various platforms, including the Dasari Narayana Rao Awards function and other live concert stages. Her voice has also lent itself to spiritual series, as she sang “Bhadragiri Pati Sri Rama Suprabhatam” and “Navagraha Ketu Krithi” for the renowned Music Director “Ghibran Vaibodha.”

Dr. B. Naga Madhuri truly embodies a modern-day Renaissance woman, demonstrating that with passion, dedication, and talent, one can excel in multiple challenging and rewarding fields. Her journey serves as an inspiration to aspiring artists and professionals alike.