The Ultimate Women’s Day Gift Guide: Beauty and Wellness Picks

The ONE Hypnotic Colour Coloured Mascara





THE ONE Hypnotic Colour Coloured Mascara by Oriflame offers vibrant, ultra-pigmented lashes with a pop of color, perfect for making a statement. Its buildable formula expertly creates volume, length, and lift while ensuring no clumping for a flawless finish. The innovative Flutter Brush adds effortless definition and length, transforming your lashes for a mesmerizing look. Ideal for any occasion, this limited-edition mascara enhances lashes with bold, high-impact shades that are sure to turn heads.

Price - ₹ 899

Gift of Good Health - Farmley Dark Choco-Orange Date Bites





This Women’s Day, show how much you truly care! If you’re looking for something that spells guilt-free indulgence, look no further than these delectable Dark Choco-Orange Date Bites by Farmley, a leading healthy snacking brand. These date bites pack a punch of health and nutrition, made with eight wholesome ingredients, namely orange, cocoa, almonds, dates, pistachios, cashews, honey and ghee. These bite-sized treats have no added sugar or preservatives, making them the perfect choice for those craving something sweet without skimping on health. They're easy to carry, too, making them an ideal on-the-go snack.

Price - ₹400

Celebrate Women's Day with the Gift of Sun Protection by WOW Skin Science





This Women's Day, honor the women in your life with the gift of care and protection. WOW Skin Science's latest Suncare Solutions Range is thoughtfully designed to cater to all Indian skin types, offering broad-spectrum protection against the sun's harmful UVA, UVB, and blue light rays. With unique formulations powered by Activated Naturals, Aloe Vera, and skin-loving actives, the sunscreens promise no white cast, quick absorption, and a non-greasy texture — making sun protection effortless and enjoyable.

In a world where women juggle multiple roles, caring for their skin should be simple and effective. Whether it's the refreshing sunscreen gel or the on-the-go spray, WOW Sunscreens empower women to embrace their day with confidence, knowing their skin is protected. This Women's Day, gift the power of self-care and sunshine-ready confidence — because every woman deserves skincare as unique as she is.

Price: ₹299 onwards

Enchant Her Senses This Women's Day with Body Cupid's Luxury Perfume Gift Set





This Women's Day, celebrate the essence of womanhood with Body Cupid's Luxury Perfume Gift Set for Women — a collection of four enchanting fragrances designed to complement every personality. From the romantic allure of Sweet Passion to the bold seduction of Secret Love, each scent tells a unique story, making it the perfect gift for every woman who deserves to feel special.

Crafted with long-lasting Eau de Parfum formulations and packaged in travel-friendly bottles, this set brings together luxury, convenience, and elegance. Whether it's for everyday wear or special moments, Body Cupid perfumes let women carry a touch of confidence and charm wherever they go.

Price: ₹999

Empower Every Shade of You this Women's Day with Color Cupid





Every woman deserves to celebrate her many shades and moods — from bold confidence to effortless charm. Color Cupid's Bold Nude Bliss Trio makes the perfect Women's Day gift, featuring India's 1st Lip Duo with a Lip Balm + Liquid Lipstick 2-in-1. This innovative combo blends nourishing hydration with vibrant color payoff, letting her embrace every version of herself without compromise.

Co-created with professional makeup artists, the MUA-approved formula is designed for on-the-go top-ups, making self-expression simple and stunning. This Women's Day, gift the beauty of choice — because every woman is her own kind of perfect.

Price: ₹1078

Oriflame Wellosophy Skin Range





This Women's Day, honor the incredible women in your life with a gift that nurtures both skin and soul. The new Wellosophy Skincare range blends the power of eight adaptogenic botanicals—including Ashwagandha from India and Siberian Ginseng from Northeast Asia—to restore balance, combat stressors, and enhance natural radiance. Designed as more than just skincare, this seven-piece collection transforms daily routines into mindful self-care rituals. From the Calm & Balance Face Cleanser to the Relax & Recharge Sleep Face Elixir, each product is infused with mood-enhancing aromatherapy, creating a multisensory experience that soothes, revitalizes, and uplifts.

Price: INR 799 - 2199

Empower, Elevate, Energize: Amazfit Active – The Perfect Women’s Day Gift





This Women's Day, celebrate the incredible women in your life with a gift that blends style, wellness, and technology—Amazfit Active. Designed for the modern woman who juggles multiple roles, this sleek and lightweight smartwatch is more than just an accessory; it’s a wellness companion. With advanced menstrual cycle tracking, stress monitoring, and customized fitness insights, it empowers women to stay in tune with their health effortlessly. Whether she’s hitting the gym, balancing work and home, or simply prioritizing self-care, the Amazfit Active offers personalized AI fitness coaching, SpO2 tracking, and an impressive battery life to keep up with her dynamic lifestyle. Plus, its elegant design ensures it complements any outfit—from office chic to athleisure cool. Thoughtful, stylish, and packed with smart features, the Amazfit Active is the perfect way to show appreciation for the women who do it all.

PRICE: INR 7,499

Shyft Plant Protein Isolate





This Women’s Day, celebrate the incredible women in your life with a gift that empowers you—Shyft’s Plant Protein Isolate. Made with just five clean ingredients, it delivers up to 26g of high-quality plant protein and 4.2g of BCAAs per scoop, supporting muscle recovery, energy, and overall wellness. Free from artificial additives, refined sugars, and fillers, it blends smoothly into water, plant-based milk, or smoothies for a **delicious, bloat-free boost. With 9 out of 10 Indians facing protein deficiency, meeting daily protein needs has never been more important. Whether she’s an athlete, a busy professional, or simply focused on self-care, Shyft offers a simple, effective way to support her strength and well-being—because when women thrive, the world thrives.

DreamFolks Aspire Membership Card – A Thoughtful Gift for the Woman on the Go





This Women’s Day, celebrate the incredible women in your life with a gift that blends luxury, convenience, and self-care—the DreamFolks Aspire Membership Card. Perfect for the modern woman who’s always on the move, this exclusive card unlocks premium travel experiences, from relaxing airport lounge access to indulgent spa treatments and dining benefits at major airports across India and beyond. Whether she’s a frequent traveler or enjoys the occasional getaway, the DreamFolks Membership Card ensures her journey is always seamless and stylish. Thoughtful, practical, and packed with perks, it’s the perfect way to show appreciation for the women who deserve nothing but the best.

Veeba Sauces – A Flavorful Gift for the Woman Who Loves to Cook & Create





This Women’s Day, add a burst of flavor to her kitchen with Veeba’s delightful range of sauces! Whether she loves experimenting with global cuisines or simply enjoys whipping up quick, delicious meals, Veeba’s sauces bring convenience and creativity to every dish. From rich, creamy dressings to bold, spicy stir-fry sauces, each bottle is crafted with high-quality ingredients and a commitment to great taste. Perfect for the home chef, the busy professional, or anyone who loves good food, Veeba sauces make for a unique and thoughtful gift that transforms everyday cooking into a gourmet experience.

