Winter hair care essentials: Tips to prevent hair fall and dryness

There’s a toxic relationship between winter and hair fall. Winter weather can be tough on your hair, and it’s not just about the cold. The drop-in temperature, low humidity levels, and indoor heating strip moisture from the hair, leaving it dry and brittle.

The drop-in humidity during the winter season dries out the air, which in turn pulls moisture from your mane. Moisture is important, as without it, issues like frizz, breakage, dandruff, and an overall dull appearance can occur, leading to excessive hair loss during the colder months.

Winter hair care is not limited to your pre- and post-shower routine. Instead, it involves making key adjustments to your overall lifestyle.

Use lukewarm water

Hot showers might feel comforting in the cold, but they can suck out moisture from the hair, making it more vulnerable to breakage. Hot water and steam can strip away natural oils, leading to dryness. Further, it can also cause dandruff and scalp irritation. So, opt for lukewarm or cold water when washing and rinsing your hair. Always try to finish with a cold-water rinse, as it seals the cuticles, locks in moisture, and makes the hair look shinier.

Avoid excessive heat styling

While it’s tempting to blow-dry your hair more often in winter, excessive use of heat tools like blow dryers, straighteners, and curling irons can further dry out your hair, potentially leading to breakage and increased dryness. Allow the hair to dry naturally and use heat-free styling methods whenever possible.

If you like to style your hair with hot tools, apply a heat-protectant spray first. A good heat protectant will help keep your hair shiny and smooth, even when using hot styling tools.

Switch to shampoos and conditioners specifically designed for hydration. Look for ingredients like aloe vera, shea butter, or keratin to nourish your hair and keep it hydrated. Use a lightweight hydrating serum and leave-in conditioners that help lock in moisture and keep your hair smooth and manageable. Avoid products with sulfates or alcohol that can strip your hair of moisture. Stick to nourishing, alcohol-free styling products to keep your hair soft and hydrated.

The right wintertime hair care products can keep your locks looking their best. They help combat frizz and offer sleek, manageable hair. Always go for hair serums with argan oil or silicone, as these ingredients build a protective layer on the hair, offering extra protection and shine.

Eat healthy

Healthy hair starts from within. Ensuring proper nutrition is fundamental to maintaining healthy hair, especially during winter. Staying adequately hydrated is vital, as water plays a crucial role in maintaining hair moisture. By nourishing your body from within, you provide the foundation for luscious and resilient hair, even in winter’s challenges.

Drink plenty of water, juices, and soups, and eat a balanced diet rich in vitamins A, C, and E, along with omega-3 fatty acids, to nourish your hair during winter. Vitamin A nourishes the scalp and increases blood flow into hair follicles, while vitamin E helps prevent hair breakage. Include fruits, vegetables, nuts, soybeans, and flaxseeds in your diet.

Avoid tight hairstyles

Hairstyles such as ponytails or braids that pull the hair back harshly can often lead to weaker hair and breakage from the roots. They put excessive tension on the hair shafts, leading to hair loss, so keeping things loose is a good idea. A relaxed braid or a low, loose ponytail will keep your hair healthy while still looking stylish. This also applies to rubber bands and hair clips, which can cause damage if too tight.

Oil your hair

It is all the more important to nourish your hair regularly with natural ingredients. They are non-toxic and do not harm the structure of the hair. Incorporate natural oils into your hair care routine to provide an extra layer of protection and hydration. Sesame oil, argan oil, coconut oil, and jojoba oil are excellent choices.

Have hot oil therapy once a week. Heat the oil and apply it to the hair. If the hair is dry and damaged, pure coconut oil or pure almond oil may be applied. Using your fingertips, massage the scalp gently, moving it in circular motions. This helps improve blood circulation to the follicles. Follow this with a hot towel wrap.

Apply hair mask

Curry leaves are said to contain nutritive elements, including antioxidants, which help restore health to the roots and promote hair growth. Curry leaves contain beta-carotene, which is converted into vitamin A. This vitamin helps in the production of sebum, the natural oil that keeps the scalp and hair roots moisturized. A well-moisturized scalp is conducive to hair growth.

Make a paste of curry leaves, one tablespoon of honey, and coconut oil, and apply it to the hair. Wash off after half an hour.

Rinse with milk

After shampooing, rinse the hair with milk and leave it on for five minutes. Then rinse off with plain water. This helps add body and shine to the hair. For extremely dry hair, add a little milk to egg yolk and apply it to the hair half an hour before shampooing. This is a wonderful nourishing treatment for dry hair, leaving it soft, smooth, and shiny.

Egg hair mask for damaged hair

The B-vitamins in eggs, including biotin (B7) and niacin (B3), play a significant role in promoting hair growth. The natural oils present in eggs help moisturize the hair, providing natural shine and lustre. The proteins in eggs can help repair damaged hair by filling gaps and cracks along the hair shaft. Eggs act as a natural conditioner, providing moisture to dry and damaged hair. Applying egg white to the hair 15 minutes before shampooing helps reduce oiliness and adds body.

Apply apple cider vinegar

The natural pH of the scalp is slightly acidic, and commercial shampoos can sometimes disrupt this balance. Apple cider vinegar, with its acidic nature, helps restore the pH level of the scalp. A balanced pH contributes to a healthier scalp and enhances the overall condition of the hair.

Apple cider vinegar has natural antibacterial and antifungal properties, making it effective in combating dandruff and relieving an itchy scalp. Regular use of ACV helps maintain a healthy scalp environment and reduces the occurrence of dandruff. Mix one part apple cider vinegar with two parts water. After shampooing, pour the mixture over your hair as a final rinse. This helps restore the pH balance of your hair and adds shine.