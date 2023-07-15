You need to learn to conserve your energy: Sakshi Benipuri

Known for her work repertoire in projects like Tigmanshu Dhulia’s ‘The Great Indian Murder’, ‘AK vs AK’, ‘Chhapaak’, ‘Section 375’ and ‘Heroine’ among others, actress Sakshi Benipuri talks about her music video, what’s keeping her busy, prospects and fashion choices etc.

Giving insights about her music video, she reveals, “Well, it’s more of a heritage piece than a music video. It’s through telling such stories we can make younger people more aware of culture, art, history and architecture. It tells the story of the heritage buildings in ruins and their connection to our past, present and future. I play a girl who, in her dreams, wakes up in an old haveli, and her connection with the place transcends time. It’s called ‘Taabeer’, meaning an interpretation of a dream. I loved working on something so close to my heart, in my city Lucknow with my director Maroof who is a fellow connoisseur of heritage.”

Sakshi shares her journey so far: “I don’t call it difficult or easy—just a path I chose. So, the successes and failures are all mine, and nobody else’s. It doesn’t mean that you can’t be extreme and take life as it comes. We all start out like that. But after experiencing peaks you fall as well. It’s about being able to pick yourself up and go again. That takes practice. ‘A will of steel’ if you can say. It would be best if you learned to conserve your energy. Or you will have nothing left to give. You will be burnt out. It’s teaching me to be a better human being in the process. More patient. More humble, more grounded. I think that’s enough for a philosophy lesson !”

Speaking about what inspires her, she adds, “Riyaaz, reading, travelling and meeting more people like your life depends on it. I sometimes go in my cocoon and isolate myself. Then I go out again and start meeting new people. Store their ‘reveries’ and ‘beliefs’ in my bag of tricks and use them later for some role. Travel, inspires me to re-evaluate where I am, and how stuck I have gotten in my comfort zone. To shake it up and bag new experiences. It helps make a better actor. A more balanced individual.”

Talking about what’s keeping her busy and her prospects, she mentions, “Auditions and Tests on repeat. After a long wait, I am very excited that I have just signed a film. We start shooting end of next month. I want to play any and everything you can’t imagine me playing. I am hungry for all kinds of challenges. If my director says jump, I will jump first and think later. But secretly, I am manifesting an intense love story full of conflicts and lots of expressions. That’s the mood.”

Lastly, opening up about her fashion choices, she added, “My choices have become minimalistic off late if I am not dressing up for an event, that is. More than half my clothes are white. A plain white sari, an oversized man’s shirt or a white Chikankari kurta with shorts, a little black dress. Anklets, bangles and a nose ring if I am feeling it. Kajal. Sensible heels.”

The actress will be next seen in The Great Indian Murder season 2 and a feature film.