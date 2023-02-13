Actress Mrunal Thakur responds to memes on her

Actress Mrunal Thakur, who gained widespread recognition for her role in the pan-Indian movie "Sita Ramam," has finally responded to the memes about her comments on her future boyfriend/ husband.

In an interview, the "Jersey" actress stated that she doesn't choose her partner based on his looks. However, in another interview, she made contradictory statements, which resulted in her being labelled as a hypocrite and the subject of memes.

In response to one such tweet, Thakur said, "At least I was vocal about how I felt then and how I feel now." She added, "People sometimes forget that artists are also human." Many netizens showed support for her and advised her to ignore the negativity online.

On the work front, the "Selfiee" star has recently started shooting for her next Telugu movie, "Nani 30," directed by debutant Shouryuv.